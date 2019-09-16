Breaking News

Baghlan Governor Resigns

Ariana News Leave a comment 29 Views

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2019)

The governor of Baghlan province has resigned from his position, the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) announced on Monday.

According to the statement, Baghlan governor Farid Baseem has resigned due to personnel issues.

President Ashraf Ghani has accepted his resignation.

The statement further said that the provincial deputy governor Abdul Qadim Niazi will act as caretaker until the appointment of a new governor.

This comes after Taliban militants intensified their attacks by surrounding the province for nearly one week.

The insurgent group also blocked Kabul-Balkh and Baghlan-Kunduz highways which was reopened after Afghan forces conducted an operation.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Abdullah Says Ghani Has No Authority to Impose Travel Ban

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2019)Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah warned President Ashraf Ghani on …

Copyright © 2019 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News