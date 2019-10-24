Badghis Police Chief Assassinated in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2019)

Police chief of Badghis province was assassinated in the capital Kabul on Thursday noon.

The incident took place today at around 12:45 pm in PD5 area of Kabul.

Interior Ministry Spokesman Nasrat Rahimi confirmed the incident and said Sharifullah Chamtu the police chief of Badghis province was on vacation in Kabul.

Rahimi said Mr. Chamtu was shot dead in a terror incident.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility of the attack.

Recently, Target killing have increased in provinces especially in the capital Kabul where several similar incident happened during the last couple of weeks.