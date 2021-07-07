Connect with us

Latest News

Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban

Ariana News

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: July 7, 2021)

Badghis Governor Hassamuddin Shams said Wednesday morning that all six districts in Badghis have completely fallen to the Taliban and that the group has now entered Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital.

Shams said heavy clashes are currently underway and people are extremely afraid.

He said Qadis district was the last to fall and was seized Wednesday morning by the Taliban.

Sources said that on Tuesday night, five Badghis government officials along with dozens of security forces joined the Taliban.

According to them, the provincial government building, as well as the Badghis army command center are still under government control but all other sections are under the control of the Taliban.

Sources also stated that the Taliban stormed the province’s central prison and released all the prisoners.

The ministry of interior says that the ANDSF is in Qala-e-Naw in Badghis and is defending the lives and property of the people.

“The forces are present in and around the city of Qala-e-Naw and respond to any threat from the enemy,” MoI said.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said he is in contact with officials in Qala-e-Naw in Badghis province including Mehrab Khan, head of national security; Hasibullah Khan, commander of the ANA; and governor Hesamuddin Shams.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Haitian president shot dead at home overnight: PM

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 7, 2021

By

Photo credit Reuters
(Last Updated On: July 7, 2021)

Haitian President Jovenal Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in an “inhuman and barbaric act”, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Wednesday.

Moise’s wife was injured and was receiving medical care, Joseph said in a statement.

The attack occurred amid a rising wave of politically linked violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation. With Haiti politically divided, and facing a growing humanitarian crisis and shortages of food, there are fears of widespread disorder.

“All measures are being taken to guarantee the continuity of the state and to protect the nation,” Joseph said. Gunshots could be heard throughout the capital.

Port-au-Prince had been suffering an increase in violence as gangs battle one another and police for control of the streets.

That violence was fueled by an increase in poverty and political instability. Moise has faced fierce protests since he took office as president in 2017, with the opposition accusing him this year of seeking to install a dictatorship by overstaying his mandate and becoming more authoritarian – charges he denied.

Continue Reading

Latest News

ANDSF reclaims over a dozen districts as operations continue

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 7, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2021)

Afghan armed forces spokesman General Ajmal Shinwari said Wednesday the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) have carried out 278 separate operations in seven provinces in the past week as they battle the Taliban.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Shinwari said in this time, more than 2,360 insurgents have been killed, 1,412 wounded and 182 arrested including eight members of Daesh. He also said at least 14 districts have so far been reclaimed after they fell to the Taliban.

He stated that Wakhan district in Badakhshan is also back under ANDSF control.

Shinwari said ANDSF were pushing back the Taliban in Badghis and that the provincial commander has taken the necessary measures to safeguard the province.

Shinwari also said that in the past week the Taliban carried out five suicide attacks, 70 IED explosions and 27 assassinations – killing at least 43 civilians and wounding 170 others.

According to him, the ANDSF is well prepared to handle the current conflict war in the country.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Taliban pushed back from Badghis capital, Badghis governor confirms

Ariana News

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 7, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2021)

Badghis governor Hassamuddin Shams has confirmed that at the height of clashes between the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the Taliban, insurgents broke through the prison gate in the provincial capital of Qala-e-Naw and freed the prisoners.

However, according to Shams, the security forces were quick to intervene and have since recaptured about 80% of the inmates.

Shams also said most of the Taliban fighters have retreated from the city but clashes are still ongoing in some parts of Qala-e-Naw.

Earlier Wednesday, Shams said that all six districts in Badghis had completely fallen to the Taliban and that the group had entered Qala-e-Naw.

He said Qadis district was the last to fall and was seized Wednesday morning by the Taliban.

Sources meanwhile said that on Tuesday night, five Badghis government officials along with dozens of security forces joined the Taliban.

Acting defense minister General Bismillah Mohammadi meanwhile said on Wednesday afternoon that the intensity of the war is understandable and that this is not the first time that the people of Afghanistan are going through a difficult military phase.

“We are now at a critical and crucial military stage,” Mohammadi said.

He also assured the people that Afghan security forces, along with the people’s uprising forces that have mobilized are defending their country.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!