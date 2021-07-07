Badghis governor reports all districts in province have fallen to Taliban

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2021)

Badghis Governor Hassamuddin Shams said Wednesday morning that all six districts in Badghis have completely fallen to the Taliban and that the group has now entered Qala-e-Naw, the provincial capital.

Shams said heavy clashes are currently underway and people are extremely afraid.

He said Qadis district was the last to fall and was seized Wednesday morning by the Taliban.

Sources said that on Tuesday night, five Badghis government officials along with dozens of security forces joined the Taliban.

According to them, the provincial government building, as well as the Badghis army command center are still under government control but all other sections are under the control of the Taliban.

Sources also stated that the Taliban stormed the province’s central prison and released all the prisoners.

The ministry of interior says that the ANDSF is in Qala-e-Naw in Badghis and is defending the lives and property of the people.

“The forces are present in and around the city of Qala-e-Naw and respond to any threat from the enemy,” MoI said.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said he is in contact with officials in Qala-e-Naw in Badghis province including Mehrab Khan, head of national security; Hasibullah Khan, commander of the ANA; and governor Hesamuddin Shams.