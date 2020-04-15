Badakhshan, battlefield for foreign extremists

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2020)

Foreign insurgent groups such as Hezb-e Islami Tajikistan, Chechens and Uighurs of China in coordination with the Taliban are fighting against the Afghan security forces in Badakhshan province.

The Badakhshan governor says that these fighters are around 400 and that they are a part of the global terrorism in Afghanistan adding that they live with their families in Badakhshan.

Badakhshan, on one hand, is a corridor for drug trafficking of the north and northeastern Afghanistan; on the other hand, there are underground resources and mines in the province.

Mohammad Zakaria Sawda, the Badakhshan governor, said, “The foreign fighters including the members of Hezb-e Islami of Tajikistan, Islamic extremists of Uzbekistan and Chinese Uighurs, are fighting against the Afghan forces with the help of the Taliban.”

According to him, Badakhshan is a stronghold of the insurgents in Afghanistan, after Nangarhar and Helmand.

The Afghan army confirms the presence of the foreign extremist fighters in Afghanistan that are helped by the Taliban.

The government said that one of the Taliban’s commitments by the US-Taliban’s deal is to stop the movements of the other insurgent groups such as Al Qaeda. According to the security officials, not only the Taliban has not stopped these insurgent groups, but also has continued helping them – these claims however have been denied by the Taliban.

Asadullah Nadim, a military expert, said, “The Taliban, violating their commitments, are working with the foreign insurgent groups; because in some cases, this group cannot directly be involved in the war.”

The Badakhshan representatives in the lower house blame the government in the matter saying that the government is aware of the presence of the foreign insurgent groups under the Taliban, but it hasn’t taken any actions.

The presence of these foreign extremist fighters have been noticed in Yamagan, Warduj and Ragh districts of Badakhshan.

The local sources said that these fighters have just found access to the underground resources of Ragh district, and it can be an income stream for them.