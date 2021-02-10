Latest News
Bactrian Hoard moved to Presidential Palace
The Bactrian Hoard, one of the five greatest treasure collections in the world – has gone on display at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.
Featured
Girls school in Faryab destroyed in heavy fighting: NRC reports
Recent fighting between Afghan security forces and insurgents has destroyed a girls’ high school in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) stated.
Astrid Sletten, the Afghanistan Country Director for the NRC, said on Wednesday the destruction of the school has robbed 3,000 students of their classrooms.
“The recent fighting shows yet again the high risks and dangers for students in Afghanistan wanting to receive an education,” said Sletten adding that all parties to the conflict must protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools.
In a statement issued by the NCR, Sletten said Jan Bibi Uoz Bashi Girls’ High School in Qaisar district of Faryab province in northern Afghanistan was at the center of an airstrike and intense fighting between Afghan security forces and insurgents on Sunday.
Local sources said the fighting shattered the boundary wall, meant to protect it from the conflict, damaged the school’s walls and windows, and destroyed almost all school equipment, according to local sources.
“Thankfully, as the school was not open on the day of the attack, no students or teachers were harmed in the fighting as far as the NRC is aware,” the statement read.
This comes after the NRC recently renovated the Jan Bibi Uoz Bashi Girls’ High School – using funding from Norway.
“This fighting has cruelly disrupted the education of more than 3,000 girls who attend the school daily. Ongoing attacks on schools across the country threaten to reverse the tremendous gains made on girls’ education in recent decades,” said Sletten.
According to the NRC, nearly half of all school-aged children in Afghanistan are out-of-school, 60 percent of them girls.
One of the key reasons for this is insecurity and conflict in provinces across the country.
Latest News
MPs claim budget changes for new fiscal still not included
Members of Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said on Wednesday that billions of Afghanis (AFN) have been added to government’s special code funds in the third draft of the new fiscal year’s budget, which MPs claim provides more opportunities for money to be embezzled.
Latest News
PD5 police chief killed in Kabul explosion
The Interior Ministry confirmed that Kochai Ibrahimkhail, police chief for PD5, was killed in one of Wednesday’s explosions in Kabul.
Kochai was killed along with three of his bodyguards after an IED blast targeted his vehicle in the Karte Parwan area of Kabul, sources told Ariana News.
So far, three IED explosions rattled Kabul city Wednesday morning.
The first explosion targeted a police Ranger at 8:12 in the Qale Abdul Ali area of Paghman district in Kabul province, wounding one, sources said.
Police said the second explosions happened less than half an hour later in the Qwai Markaz area in PD2 of the city.
According to police, at least four people were wounded in the incident.
The third blast targeted the police chief of PD5 of Kabul at 9 am in Kart-e-Parwan of the city.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.
Girls school in Faryab destroyed in heavy fighting: NRC reports
Bactrian Hoard moved to Presidential Palace
MPs claim budget changes for new fiscal still not included
Torkham border crossing to open 6 days a week
PD5 police chief killed in Kabul explosion
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Top US military leaders condemn Capitol riot in rare joint message
Tahawol: Interview with Ali Ahmad Jalali, Former Interior Minister
Sola: The stalled peace process discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan sends shipment to Canada via land for the first time
Morning News Show: Progress in the Afghan peace process discussed
TAHAWOL: NSA office’s position regarding peace and war discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban cut short winter break, recall fighters to the battlefield: NBC reports
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bihsud probe team calls for Wardak police chief to be prosecuted
-
COVID-193 days ago
First batch of Coronavirus vaccines from India lands in Kabul
-
Featured4 days ago
Three former senators jailed for 10 years over $40,000 bribe
-
Featured4 days ago
US deal with Taliban nothing but a ‘withdrawal pact’, says ex-diplomat
-
Featured3 days ago
Miller visits NATO base in Herat
-
Latest News3 days ago
Saleh claims 85% of released prisoners have returned to frontline
-
Latest News4 days ago
One policeman killed, 11 others wounded in Nangarhar explosion