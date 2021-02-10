Connect with us

Bactrian Hoard moved to Presidential Palace 

Ariana News

3 hours ago

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2021)

The Bactrian Hoard, one of the five greatest treasure collections in the world  – has gone on display at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. 

The Presidential Palace (ARG) said in a statement on Wednesday that the government of Afghanistan is committed to preserving and protecting this historical collection. 
 
The Bactrian gold was excavated by Russian archaeologist Viktor Sariandi in 1978 in Jowzjan province. Sariandi and his team unearthed over 21,000 pieces of gold from six burial chambers dated back to around the 1st century BC. 
 
The hoard had belonged to the Yuezhi royal dynasty and it lay undisturbed for 2,000 years. 
 
The hoard, which includes necklaces set with semi-precious stones, medallions, belts, and a crown, went missing during the civil war in the early 1990s until it was “rediscovered” in secret vaults under the central bank building in Kabul and brought to public attention again in 2003. 
 
Only five trusted individuals had keys to the vault.
 
The treasure is now being stored safely in the Presidential Palace after concerns were raised recently about its safety. 
 
Last month, Rahman Rahmani, the Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga, called for the treasure to be sent out of the country and stored abroad for safekeeping.
 
Rahmani said the Central Bank, where the gold was housed, was unreliable, and he insisted on transferring the hoard to a more trustworthy country on loan.
 
In addition to this, some lawyers also called on government to examine the state of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
 
The issue was raised after SIGAR released a report last month stating that vast amounts of money is still being smuggled out of the country, especially out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul – and specifically through the VIP area.
 
“If money is smuggled, the Bactrian treasure will not be safe, and this treasure is to support Afghanistan’s money and must be transferred to another country because the Central Bank lacks credit, and this is a very serious matter,” Rahmani said.
 
Another MP, Nilofar Ibrahimi said: “Action must be taken to prevent the transfer of Bakhtar treasures, because the Central Bank’s cameras have been turned off for two months and we are concerned about the distrust of the current government and this treasure is in danger of being smuggled and should be transferred to a trustworthy country.”
 
The total collection is estimated to be worth around $13 billion. Over the past 13 years, the treasure has been exhibited in foreign countries, earning Afghanistan about 314 million Afghanis.
 
In reaction to the parliament claims the Presidential Palace (ARG) called for calm, saying recently that Bactrian Hoard “is one of the greatests assets of the Afghan people, which has been preserved in the maze of history in which the country’s assets were looted.”
 
ARG also stated that government has protected this historical treasure in a responsible manner and has allowed it to be exhibited several times in countries around the world.
 
The exhibitions have been done in a way for the treasure to represent “the history and identity of Afghanistan, and significant revenues to the state treasury have been obtained through this,” said ARG.
 
 
 
Girls school in Faryab destroyed in heavy fighting: NRC reports

Ariana News

2 hours ago

February 10, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2021)

Recent fighting between Afghan security forces and insurgents has destroyed a girls’ high school in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) stated. 

Astrid Sletten, the Afghanistan Country Director for the NRC, said on Wednesday the destruction of the school has robbed 3,000 students of their classrooms. 

“The recent fighting shows yet again the high risks and dangers for students in Afghanistan wanting to receive an education,” said Sletten adding that all parties to the conflict must protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools.

In a statement issued by the NCR, Sletten said Jan Bibi Uoz Bashi Girls’ High School in Qaisar district of Faryab province in northern Afghanistan was at the center of an airstrike and intense fighting between Afghan security forces and insurgents on Sunday.

Local sources said the fighting shattered the boundary wall, meant to protect it from the conflict, damaged the school’s walls and windows, and destroyed almost all school equipment, according to local sources. 

“Thankfully, as the school was not open on the day of the attack, no students or teachers were harmed in the fighting as far as the NRC is aware,” the statement read.

This comes after the NRC recently renovated the Jan Bibi Uoz Bashi Girls’ High School – using funding from Norway.

“This fighting has cruelly disrupted the education of more than 3,000 girls who attend the school daily. Ongoing attacks on schools across the country threaten to reverse the tremendous gains made on girls’ education in recent decades,” said Sletten.

According to the NRC, nearly half of all school-aged children in Afghanistan are out-of-school, 60 percent of them girls. 

One of the key reasons for this is insecurity and conflict in provinces across the country. 

 

MPs claim budget changes for new fiscal still not included 

Ariana News

3 hours ago

February 10, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2021)

Members of  Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said on Wednesday that billions of Afghanis (AFN) have been added to government’s special code funds in the third draft of the new fiscal year’s budget, which MPs claim provides more opportunities for money to be embezzled. 

In addition, MPs questioned the salaries of government employees and said many were paid badly. They in turn accused government of not paying attention to their plight. 
 
“Allocation of budget should not be based on nepotism. Eighteen violations are cited in the draft budget. Equalizing salaries is the key demand of people; but government is careless about it. Personal issues should not lead to insufficiency in the budget,” said Nilofar Ibrahimi, one MP.
 
“Changes have not been made by the government to the budget; the salaries are not balanced and ways to embezzle (money) have not been prevented,” said Taha Sadiq, another member of the Wolesi Jirga.
 
“Approving the budget without equalizing salaries will be a big problem for the nation,” said Fazal Karim Aimaq, a member of the Wolesi Jirga.
 
Meanwhile, Mir Rahman Rahmani, speaker of the house, said government should respect the Wolesi Jirga’s recommendations about budget amendments.
 
According to Rahmani the general session of the Jirga will break soon but house commissions will work through their recess in order to deal with the budget.
 
“We don’t have problems with the budget, there is no political decision behind the budget approval. Nor is the budget being held hostage, we are trying to improve the budget,” added Rahmani.
 
On the other hand, some MPs said that officials from the Ministry of Finance should be summoned to parliament to provide clarification on the budget.
 
This comes after MPs twice rejected the draft budget for the 1400 solar year – which starts in April. 
 
On both occasions they have called on government to equalize salaries and bring changes to the code funds. 
PD5 police chief killed in Kabul explosion

Ariana News

11 hours ago

February 10, 2021

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2021)

The Interior Ministry confirmed that Kochai Ibrahimkhail, police chief for PD5, was killed in one of Wednesday’s explosions in Kabul.

Kochai was killed along with three of his bodyguards after an IED blast targeted his vehicle in the Karte Parwan area of Kabul, sources told Ariana News.

So far, three IED explosions rattled Kabul city Wednesday morning.

The first explosion targeted a police Ranger at 8:12 in the Qale Abdul Ali area of Paghman district in Kabul province, wounding one, sources said.

Police said the second explosions happened less than half an hour later in the Qwai Markaz area in PD2 of the city.

According to police, at least four people were wounded in the incident.

The third blast targeted the police chief of PD5 of Kabul at 9 am in Kart-e-Parwan of the city.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

