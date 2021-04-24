Latest News
B-52 bombers ‘arrived in region’ as withdrawal process begins: Kirby
US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that measures are being taken to safeguard US troops while they withdraw from Afghanistan and that already two B-52 bombers have arrived in the region for this purpose.
The Pentagon has also approved the deployment of hundreds of maritime, air and land forces to the region to ensure security for American and NATO forces as well as contractors as they withdraw, officials meanwhile told CNN.
According to Kirby, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved the extension of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier’s mission to “remain in the Central Command area of responsibility for a period of time,” and approved “the addition of some long-range bombers” to the region in preparation for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan.
Two B-52 bombers have arrived in the region already, Kirby said.
“I think it’s reasonable to assume as I’ve said before that there could be temporary additional force protection measures and enablers that we would require to make sure again that this drawdown goes smoothly and safely,” Kirby said during his Friday press briefing.
Officials meanwhile told CNN that the immediate focus is on continuing to ship out unneeded equipment and supplies that are either not being destroyed in place or transferred to Afghan forces.
“Obsolete” equipment will be destroyed, the official said adding that the movement of personnel out of Afghanistan will still not begin “for a few weeks,” and that the US will “retain our ability to defend the force and provide support” to Afghan units.
CNN reported that several hundred ground troops will also be sent to Afghanistan to provide “force protection” for troops leaving the nation. Under the Defense Department approval, no more than 1,000 ground forces will be sent.
According to CNN, there is particular concern about the safety of troops as they leave more remote locations around Kandahar, Jalalabad, and some special operations force locations in eastern Afghanistan.
Currently, there are 2,500 US conventional forces in Afghanistan plus hundreds of additional special operations forces that are not publicly acknowledged.
CNN reported that the military also plans to maintain combat air patrols over Afghanistan throughout the withdrawal to maintain security.
Several defense officials told CNN that informally there will be an effort to conduct as much of the withdrawal as possible before the September 11 deadline set by US President Joe Biden.
Latest News
CIA chief reportedly made unannounced trip to Kabul
CIA Director William Burns reportedly made an unannounced visit to Kabul recently amid mounting concerns about Afghansitan’s capability to fight terrorism once the US and NATO forces withdraw.
The Associated Press reported Saturday that two credible sources had confirmed the visit. In Washington, the CIA declined to comment when asked by AP about the director’s schedule and the agency’s role in Afghanistan.
However, a senior former Afghan security official told AP that two of six units trained and run by the CIA to track militants have already been transferred to Afghan control.
Two Afghan officials told AP that Burns quietly visited Kabul last weekend. They would not say whom Burns met with, but said some of the discussions addressed Afghanistan’s preparedness after the U.S. pullout.
Burns also reportedly reassured Afghan officials that the U.S. would continue to be engaged in counterterrorism efforts.
AP reports that concerns are mounting that Afghanistan’s security forces won’t be able to halt a march by Taliban insurgents on government-held territory or battle terrorist groups without the help of U.S. and NATO soldiers.
The former security official told AP he believes terrorism-fighting capabilities will be significantly reduced once the roughly 2,500 to 3,500 U.S. troops and 7,000 allied NATO soldiers leave.
The official said the CIA had been training and running Afghan special forces known as Counter Terrorism Pursuit Teams, or CTPT.
According to AP, the teams are located in the provinces of Kunar, Paktia, Kandahar, Kabul, Khost and Nangarhar.
The official said the plan is to gradually hand them over to the National Directorate of Security (NDS). So far, the Kunar and Paktia units have been transferred to Afghan control, he said.
The CTPT teams are feared by many Afghans and have been implicated in extra-judicial killings of civilians. In 2019, the head of the Afghan intelligence service, Masoom Stanikzai, was forced to resign after one of these units was implicated in the summary execution of four brothers.
Earlier this year, in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province, one of the teams was accused of gunning down civilians in a counterterrorism operation. The United Nations has also criticized the tactics of these units, previously blaming them for a rise in civilian casualties along with insurgent groups.
The former security official said that without the U.S. troops, Afghanistan’s technical intelligence gathering will suffer. Right now, some of the greatest successes in fighting terrorism and the narcotics trade have come from U.S. intelligence gathering, he said.
Meanwhile, a Western diplomat in Afghanistan said the unexpected U.S. announcement of an unconditional withdrawal left many security questions unanswered — such as what happens to NATO’s surveillance equipment and the giant blimp that hovers over the capital. The blimp provides real-time intelligence and 24-hour surveillance.
AP reported that David Barrett, a professor at Villanova University who specializes in the history of intelligence policy, said the troop pullout will reduce the amount of intelligence gathered by the military and ultimately provided to the CIA. But the U.S. can still monitor electronic communications and other signals with its advanced technology, and could intervene militarily if it assessed a threat to an American target, he said.
“We have amazing capabilities for knowing what’s happening on the ground,” he said. “If anyone, anywhere in Afghanistan decides they want to develop any ability to strike the U.S., they would be making a very big mistake.”
Latest News
Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, call on Taliban to commit to Afghan peace talks
Afghanistan, Turkey, and Pakistan on Friday called on the Taliban to reaffirm their commitment to achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan.
The Foreign Ministers of these countries held a trilateral meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, and discussed the Afghan peace process.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar, who was tested positive for COVID-19, virtually attended the conference.
“Regretfully I tested positive for Covid-19 and had to attend the Afghanistan-Turkey-Pakistan Meeting virtually,” Atmar tweeted.
“Grateful to my brothers Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Shah Mahmood Qureshi for supporting a peaceful, sovereign, united and democratic Afghanistan.”
“Deploring violence, we called on Taliban for an immediate ceasefire and return to negotiation,” Atmar said.
In a joint statement issued after talks in Istanbul, the three diplomats stated that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process that aims a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire along with an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in the country.
The diplomats emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire both to end the existing high level of violence and to provide a conducive atmosphere for the peace talks.
A U.S.-backed Afghan peace conference to be hosted in Istanbul hosted by Turkey, Qatar, and the United Nations on Saturday was postponed over the Taliban’s non-participation.
Ankara has said the talks will be held after the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan but no new date has been set.
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan on Friday discussed the planned conference, aimed at fast-tracking an agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban following Washington’s announcement that foreign troops will leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
The ministers “called on all parties, in particular, the Taliban to reaffirm their commitment for achieving an inclusive negotiated settlement leading to lasting peace in Afghanistan desired by the Afghan people, the region and the international community”, according to the joint statement.
They also “deplored the continuing high level of violence in Afghanistan.”
Speaking at a joint news conference after the talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara’s support for the Afghan peace process and efforts to organize the conference in Istanbul would continue.
“As the co-organizers, we are continuing talks on this with all sides,” he said, alongside Pakistani Foreign Minister Shan Mahmood Qureshi.
Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar joined the meeting via video link for health reasons, Cavusoglu said.
The Taliban had earlier refused to attend any summits until all foreign forces were pulled out of Afghanistan. The Taliban and the United States last year agreed that all foreign forces would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by May 1, a date that was pushed back last week by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The Islamist Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when they were ousted by U.S.-led forces. Since then, they have waged a long-running insurgency and still control wide swathes of territory.
Latest News
Four civilians killed in Kandahar blast
At least four civilians were killed and three others wounded in blast in southern Kandahar province on Friday, police said.
Jamal Nasir Barakzai , a spokesman for Kandahar province, told Ariana News that an explosive-loaded three-wheel Motorcycle detonated in Hadira area in Arghandab district of the province on Friday afternoon.
Barakzai blamed the Taliban for the blast.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
This comes as clashes underway between the Afghan forces and the Taliban militants in parts of Kandahar in the last few months.
The Ministry of Defense said in a statement the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) conducted an operation in the Shah Wali Kot and Maidand districts of the province on Thursday.
At least nine militants were killed and three others wounded during the raids.
“Ten IEDs were defused and a number of weapons and ammo were destroyed during the operation,” the statement said.
