B-52 bombers ‘arrived in region’ as withdrawal process begins: Kirby

(Last Updated On: April 24, 2021)

US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that measures are being taken to safeguard US troops while they withdraw from Afghanistan and that already two B-52 bombers have arrived in the region for this purpose.

The Pentagon has also approved the deployment of hundreds of maritime, air and land forces to the region to ensure security for American and NATO forces as well as contractors as they withdraw, officials meanwhile told CNN.

According to Kirby, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved the extension of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier’s mission to “remain in the Central Command area of responsibility for a period of time,” and approved “the addition of some long-range bombers” to the region in preparation for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Two B-52 bombers have arrived in the region already, Kirby said.

“I think it’s reasonable to assume as I’ve said before that there could be temporary additional force protection measures and enablers that we would require to make sure again that this drawdown goes smoothly and safely,” Kirby said during his Friday press briefing.

Officials meanwhile told CNN that the immediate focus is on continuing to ship out unneeded equipment and supplies that are either not being destroyed in place or transferred to Afghan forces.

“Obsolete” equipment will be destroyed, the official said adding that the movement of personnel out of Afghanistan will still not begin “for a few weeks,” and that the US will “retain our ability to defend the force and provide support” to Afghan units.

CNN reported that several hundred ground troops will also be sent to Afghanistan to provide “force protection” for troops leaving the nation. Under the Defense Department approval, no more than 1,000 ground forces will be sent.

According to CNN, there is particular concern about the safety of troops as they leave more remote locations around Kandahar, Jalalabad, and some special operations force locations in eastern Afghanistan.

Currently, there are 2,500 US conventional forces in Afghanistan plus hundreds of additional special operations forces that are not publicly acknowledged.

CNN reported that the military also plans to maintain combat air patrols over Afghanistan throughout the withdrawal to maintain security.

Several defense officials told CNN that informally there will be an effort to conduct as much of the withdrawal as possible before the September 11 deadline set by US President Joe Biden.