AWCC Ends First Round of Quran Recitation Competition

The first round of the holy Quran recitation competition, which was organized by the Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) in cooperation with the Ariana Television Network (ATN), ended on Saturday.

More than 500 people participated in this competition from across the country.

Among all the participants, the top ten participants were selected and received awards.

Hamidullah from the northern Balkh province, Reza from the central Maidan Wardak province, and Sadiq from western Herat province secured first to the third positions respectively.

Top five finalists were awarded cash prizes up to 150,000 Afghanis while those who secured the sixth to the tenth positions were recognized with letters of appreciations.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event, Afghan Wireless managing director Amin Ramin said that the company serves the society beyond providing communication services.

“I’m proudly saying that AWCC considers implementing cultural programs for the dignified people of Afghanistan such as the holy Quran recitation competition beside providing telecom services,” Ramin said.

Meanwhile, officials at ATN stressed that the media should contribute to spreading of religious culture.

“The ATN and ATN News media outlets are committed to the Islamic and national principles and encouraging the new generation in terms of learning religious and modern sciences,” said Khushhal Asefi, the acting Director of ATN.

At the same time, the competition’s jury appreciated the AWCC for the initiative and stressed that organizing the holy Quran competitions should not be confined to the month of Ramadan.

“I hope these series continue in next years and I suggest that other Islamic programs be organized,” said Qari Amnullah Ahmadi, the panel judge.

According to the organizers, the jury was selected among the elite Quran instructors in order to have standard competitions.