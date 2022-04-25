Latest News
AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police
The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) on Monday signed a contract with the General Traffic Police Directorate to make umbrellas and booths for traffic police in the city.
The project involves setting up 50 booths and 50 umbrellas for traffic police on Kabul streets.
Aliullah Sarwari, director of AWCC, said that the umbrellas and booths would provide protection for traffic police from the sun and rain.
“Our objective is to support public utility institutions because we share the same goal which is serving the people,” Sarwari said.
Officials from the General Traffic Police Directorate welcomed AWCC’s move, and said they hope the company will cooperate in other areas as well.
“We are happy and thankful for their cooperation. We hope they will continue to cooperate in future,” said Habibullah Mukhtar, head of the General Traffic Police Directorate.
AWCC officials said that the company would look at providing umbrellas and booths to traffic police in other provinces as well.
AWCC was Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company, which started operations in 2002. It has cooperated with various state institutions and has carried out a large number of projects across the country.
Muttaqi in Doha; Kabul airport management main reason for visit
A delegation led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, are in Doha to discuss various issues, including the plan for the management of Kabul airport.
Mohammad Naeem Wardak, spokesman for the IEA’s Qatar office, tweeted that Muttaqi and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani met in Doha on Monday.
According to him, in addition to discussing political and economic issues, the two sides also discussed arrangements for the management of Afghanistan’s airports.
Wardak, however, said that so far the two sides have not yet finalized any agreement.
It was discussed at the meeting that joint technical teams from Afghanistan, Qatar and Turkey will work together to take over the management of Kabul Airport.
Meanwhile, at a recent meeting of the IEA’s Economic Commission, Muttaqi was tasked with setting a deadline for Qatar to agree on the management of Kabul Airport.
Haqqani calls on former officials to return home, assures them of their security
The acting interior minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Sirajuddin Haqqani, has called on former high-ranking government officials and security forces to return home.
During a visit to Kabul police headquarters this week, Haqqani urged officials to return and assured them of their security.
Haqqani said the Islamic Emirate defends the dignity, property and honor of all citizens of the country, and those who return to Afghanistan will be safe.
“We invite those who went abroad to return home. High-ranking officials of the former government can live here with dignity. The Islamic Emirate fully defends your honor, dignity and property,” said Haqqani.
A number of political analysts have meanwhile said that the Islamic Emirate should create a proper mechanism for the return of skilled Afghans who left the country and that the general amnesty should be implemented properly across the country.
“The government should establish a fully-fledged mechanism for the return of the previous government’s forces, and this mechanism should be implemented by popular individuals and figures in the country,” said Ahmad Jawed Sangdil, one political analyst.
“The general amnesty must be properly implemented and the restrictions must be lifted so that these forces can return home safely,” said Abdul Wali Frozan, another analyst.
This comes after Amnesty International said in a recent report that after the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan, ethnic and religious minorities, former security forces and individuals thought to be supporters of the former government have been targteted and in some cases tortured by the Islamic Emirate, despite assurances of a blanket amnesty across the country.
Defense minister warns insurgents against threatening Afghanistan’s security
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces will not allow anyone in the country or abroad to undermine security, the acting defense minister, Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, said on Sunday.
“Inshallah, all your evil plans will be thwarted and you will be routed,” Mujahid said at a ceremony in Kabul on Sunday to mark the death anniversary of IEA’s founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.
“We will not allow anyone in Afghanistan to undermine security or threaten it from the outside,” said Mujahid who is also the son of the late IEA founder.
“We will respond courageously to anyone, and we are not afraid,” he said.
First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar meanwhile said that preserving the Islamic system is the duty of all the forces of the IEA.
“We have followed in Amir-ul-Momin’s footsteps and we are here because his stances were effective,” Baradar said. “May Allah guide us to further pursue his path.”
Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, second deputy prime minister, said that with the return of the IEA, all ethnic groups in Afghanistan are now living together “like brothers”.
“We don’t want Afghanistan’s soil to be used against neighbors and others, and we expect others also not to allow anyone to undermine the security of Afghanistan,” Hanafi said.
He said that IEA leaders would “spare no sacrifice to ensure safety of every Afghan.”
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the objective of IEA’s struggles were to establish a “real Islamic government” in Afghanistan.
He said that preserving the system requires strong protection efforts.
Mullah Omar was an Afghan religious scholar, partisan fighter and political leader. In the 1980s, he joined the Afghan mujahideen in their war against the Soviet Union and the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan and went on to establish the IEA in 1994.
By 1995 he had captured much of southern and western Afghanistan and after the IEA seized the Afghan capital of Kabul in September 1996, Mullah Omar was proclaimed the head of state of Afghanistan.
Following the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, Mullah Omar secretly fled his residence in Kandahar and is believed to have gone into hiding in December 2001 in Zabul province.
He died of tuberculosis in Zabul on 23 April 2013.
