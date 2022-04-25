AWCC to set up umbrellas, booths for Kabul traffic police

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2022)

The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) on Monday signed a contract with the General Traffic Police Directorate to make umbrellas and booths for traffic police in the city.

The project involves setting up 50 booths and 50 umbrellas for traffic police on Kabul streets.

Aliullah Sarwari, director of AWCC, said that the umbrellas and booths would provide protection for traffic police from the sun and rain.

“Our objective is to support public utility institutions because we share the same goal which is serving the people,” Sarwari said.

Officials from the General Traffic Police Directorate welcomed AWCC’s move, and said they hope the company will cooperate in other areas as well.

“We are happy and thankful for their cooperation. We hope they will continue to cooperate in future,” said Habibullah Mukhtar, head of the General Traffic Police Directorate.

AWCC officials said that the company would look at providing umbrellas and booths to traffic police in other provinces as well.

AWCC was Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company, which started operations in 2002. It has cooperated with various state institutions and has carried out a large number of projects across the country.