AWCC to lower its internet package charges

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2020)

Authorities of the Afghan Wireless Communication Company notify that from Monday on, new internet packages with lower prices will be presented to the customers.

The need for the internet in Afghanistan increases from day to day; therefore, the AWCC has decided to offer discounts on the charges of the packages.

Officials at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology say that on the president’s verdict and according to the decision of the high council of economy, they have reached to an agreement with the AWCC to lower the internet prices.

The acting minister of the MCIT Fahim Hashemi says that on the president’s verdict and as per the decision of the high council of economy, the discount has been agreed with the AWCC.

The AWCC representative, Aliullah Sarwari, says that the new internet packages with low charges will be effective from Monday 1200gmt.

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused restrictions on movements in some big cities; people, therefore, need to keep themselves updated on what’s happening around through the internet.

People appreciate the step taken by the Afghan Wireless Communication Company.