AWCC steps in to help build massive waiting area at passport office

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2022)

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has started the construction of a very large waiting area inside the Afghanistan Passport Department compound in Kabul in order to make the wait more bearable for Afghans.

Until now, Afghans applying for passports spend hours lining up on the road outside the office.

AWCC officials said on Saturday that the waiting room will be built at a cost of more than two million AFN and will seat 500 passport applicants.

Sulaiman Khurram, an AWCC official, stated: “The project will be constructed to a high standard, and it (the waiting room) will be built on land measuring over 200 sq meter.”

Thanking the AWCC for their assistance, Passport Department officials, meanwhile, stated that the waiting room will also be equipped with air-conditioners.

Hafiz Abdul Khaliq Mohammadi, Deputy Head of the Passport Department, said: “Passport applicants, [will not have to] wait in the cold during the winter and in the heat during the summer season.”

“We are grateful to Afghan Wireless for building this hangar for the applicants so that they stay out of the heat in summer and cold in the winter,” Mohammad Qasim a passport applicant said.