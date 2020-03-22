AWCC public awareness campaign against coronavirus pandemic

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2020)

The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has replaced ringtones with default caller tunes that spread awareness among people about the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Afghanistan.

The coronavirus message could be heard by all AWCC users while calling.

The caller tune is available in Dari, “wash your hands for 20 seconds. Avoid contracting with those who suffer influenza. Avoid shaking hands, kissing and do not hug each other. Avoid crowds and gatherings. Eat lemon, orange, Kiwifruit and Bitter orange contains vitamin C.”

Meanwhile, Wahid Omar, a senior aide to President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman of the State Committee for Public Awareness to Prevent Coronavirus outbreaks, praised the AWCC’s awareness campaign by implementing the caller tune for its users.

Omer urged all other telecom companies and media outlets to practice their social responsibility and ease up their conscience.

It comes as the Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said Sunday that the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus jumped to 40 in Afghanistan, with one fatality in Balkh province.