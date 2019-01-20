AWCC Launches ‘Cheraghe Khana’ Solar Powered Lighting Services

(Last Updated On: January 20, 2019)

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has launched “Cheraghe Khana” services will provide solar powered lighting solutions to Afghans who don’t have access to grid based on electric power.

Cheraghe Khana—‘The Gift of Light’, is an affordable solar home system which easy to pay, easy to install and easy to use. The system is supported by AWCC Mobile Money services.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the system on Sunday, Mohammad Gul Khulmi, the Acting Minister of Water and Energy said that he is delighted to participate at the inauguration event of AWCC-initiated solar powered lighting services under the title of Cheraghe Khana.

The Cheraghe Khana project which is launched with d.light has the potential to make a significant contribution to Afghanistan’s economy.

Isa Qudrat, the Deputy Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development said that project should be extended to other potential production sections in the country.

This comes as last year, Bayat Power has signed contract of generating gas power with Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, allowing the company to build a gas-to-electricity plant in the country.