AWCC expands 3G service to remote areas in Afghanistan

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has expanded 3G network to remote areas in eastern and southern provinces, connecting additional customers to a faster mobile internet service.

Aliullah Sarwari, head of AWCC, said that with the improved security situation in Afghanistan, the company expanded its 3G service to remote areas in Uruzgan, Laghman, Logar, Helmand and Paktia provinces.

He said that efforts were ongoing to provide 3G services in Kajaki and Sangin districts of Helmand province as well.

Kunar and Nuristan would also soon be connected to the 3G network, Sarwari said.

Residents meanwhile welcomed AWCC’s expansion of its services to remote areas.

“Thanks to AWCC for launching 3G service for us. Previously, I used to pay 250 afghanis for 1GB using satellite internet,” said a resident of Chora district in Uruzgan.

“Thanks God our problems have been resolved. Ninety percent of our communication is now through internet,” said a resident of Dawlat Shah district in Laghman.

AWCC started operations in Afghanistan in 2002. It has quickly expanded communication and internet services across the country.