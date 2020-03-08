AWCC, Ariana Television Network International celebrates Women’s Day

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2020)

The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), the Ariana Television Network International and Ariana News celebrated the 8th of March, International Women’s Day, having in a group of women.

The participants in the celebration event appreciated the role of women in the development of households and society.

Moreover, they emphasized women’s rights and reduction in violence against women in families and society.

Sonita Sorosh, an Ariana Television, says, “It is our fault too that we are deprived of our true right in the society.”

Roya Naderi, another program director at Ariana TV, says, “While feeling lonely, we, the, women, like to have someone to rely on. Why shouldn’t we rely on ourselves? Can’t we do that? Nothing is impossible.”

Women’s day is being celebrated in the country while still, some women are suffering from different familial, social, political, and cultural violence.

Jahid Malik, an Islamic program director at Ariana TV, called women responsible for bringing up good and bad personalities into the future society.

Activists of women’s rights are worried about losing their two decades of achievements in the peace process.