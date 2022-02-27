AWCC, Afghan Post sign cooperation agreement

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2022)

The Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) and Afghan Post signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday to bolster cooperation.

In a ceremony to sign the MOU, the parties emphasized the importance of expanding relations as well as the need for facilities in the fields of communication, internet and postal services.

According to the agreement, people can now get AWCC SIM cards from Afghan Post offices, the same way they get SIM cards from AWCC’s branches.

There are 360 post offices across Afghanistan, including 26 in Kabul.

“We signed an MOU with AWCC that has two dimensions – firstly it provides facilities for citizens, secondly it enables us to deliver SIM cards to people in districts through Afghan Post,” said Mawlavi Rahmatullah Makai, head of Afghan Post.

AWCC officials also stressed the need for services through fiber optics technology. They said that the MOU would also provide more job opportunities.

“We have invested heavily in the fiber optics, which would provide job opportunities and allow people in every corner of Afghanistan to avail themselves of AWCC services,” said Aliullah Sarwari, head of AWCC.

AWCC officials said they were committed to improving internet quality and reducing internet prices.

“We will pay serious attention to improving services, quality and prices through every means at our disposal,” said Sulaiman Khurram, zonal head of AWCC.

AWCC has worked with government institutions on numerous occasions in the past – including in the area of construction. AWCC officials said they will continue to cooperate in other fields.