Authorities seize $600,000 from alleged smuggler in Torkham

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2022)

Six hundred thousand US dollars was seized from a man in Torkham town of Nangarhar province who was trying to smuggle the money to Pakistan.

Torkham border commissioner Syed Ghaziullah Hashimi said the man had confessed to his crime and said that he wanted to smuggle the dollars to Pakistan for profit.

Hashimi said the case was being investigated and it would be referred to the judiciary for legal action.