Australian telescope finds new galaxies at record speed

Ariana News

Published

10 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

A powerful new telescope in the Australian outback has mapped vast areas of the universe in record-breaking time, revealing a million new galaxies and opening the way to new discoveries, the country’s national science agency reported this week.

The radio telescope, dubbed the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), was able to map about three million galaxies in just 300 hours, Reuters reported.

Comparable surveys of the sky have taken as long as 10 years.

“It’s really a game changer,” said astronomer David McConnell, who led the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) study of the southern sky at the Murchison Radioastronomy Observatory in Western Australia.

Reuters reported that what makes this telescope unique is its wide field of view, using receivers designed by CSIRO, which allow it to take panoramic pictures of the sky in sharper detail than before.

The telescope only needed to combine 903 images to map the sky, compared with other all-sky radio surveys that require tens of thousands of images.

“It is more sensitive than previous surveys that have covered the whole sky like this, so we do see more objects than have been seen in the past,” McConnell told Reuters.

Having a telescope that can survey the sky in a few weeks or months means the process can be repeated again and again in a relatively short space of time, allowing astronomers to systematically spot and track changes.

“Even with this first pass we’ve got right now, compared with previous images, we’ve already found some unusual objects,” McConnell said, including some unusual stars that undergo violent outbursts.

He said data gathered in this survey would allow astronomers to find out more about star formation and how galaxies and black holes evolve through statistical analyses.

Taliban shadow governor killed in Baghlan

Ariana News

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

Taliban shadow district governor for Baghlan’s Khinjan district has been killed in a clash with the Afghan security forces, provincial police confirmed.

Baghlan police stated that the Taliban designated governor for Dushi district, Mullah Amir, was killed along with three of his bodyguards on Sunday afternoon.

Mullah Amir, who was involved in destructive activities including the murder of four public police members, was killed in an operation by police in the Koru area of Dushi, said Ghulam Seddiq Bahin district governor of Khinjan.

According to Bahin, the senior Taliban leader was identified and killed with the assistance of local residents.

Georgia deploys 100 troops to Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

Georgia sent out a 100-member regiment for a peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan, local news agencies reported.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili told troops before they left that positive evaluations received by Georgia from international partners “are largely attributed to the soldiers.”

“Today, the world is facing a big challenge of the pandemic. The fact that Georgia is fulfilling its commitment under these difficult conditions is very important and says much,” said Zurabishvili quoted by Georgia’s 1TV.

According to the report, Zurabishvili wished the Georgian soldiers success in their mission and “safe return to their families and homeland.”

Belgium announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 6, 2020)

Belgium’s Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced on Saturday that Belgian troops in Afghanistan will return home next year.

“We are preparing our withdrawal,” which “will occur during the year 2021,” Dedonder said in an interview with Het Belang van Limburg newspaper.

“We cannot simply leave; agreements have to be made with our allies. The evacuation of equipment alone will take three months,” she said.

Dedonder is scheduled to present the military operations plan for 2021 to the Belgium cabinet, and then to parliament, next week.

About 70 Belgian military personnel are deployed in Afghanistan as part of the US-led NATO Resolute Support mission.

Last month, Dedonder told the Defence Commission that her ministry anticipated a gradual and conditional withdrawal of NATO’s Resolute Support mission from Afghanistan, in keeping with the decisions expected to be taken by NATO.

“The practical withdrawal of the Belgian units will be done in close coordination with our German partner,” she added.

Just over 70 Belgian military personnel are deployed in Afghanistan, mainly in Mazar-e-Sharif, under German command.

Currently there are around 11,000 NATO troops in the country but the US is expected to draw down its troop levels from around 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January.

