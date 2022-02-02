Australian senators told 95% of Afghans could be poverty-stricken by mid-2022

(Last Updated On: February 2, 2022)

Save the Children officials on Wednesday described the situation in Afghanistan as a “living hell” and said there were now 13.1 million children in need of humanitarian aid – an increase of 3.1 million children in just three months.

Fiona McSheehy, Save the Children’s acting country director for Afghanistan, told Australian senators on Wednesday she had witnessed “desperately heartbreaking” scenes over the past three months, the Guardian reported.

“I’ve been involved in humanitarian work for more than two decades now and this is by far and away the most complicated and also deeply saddening situation I’ve ever been in,” McSheehy said.

Mat Tinkler, the acting chief executive of Save the Children Australia, described the situation in Afghanistan as a “living hell”.

“Senators, we are watching the world’s largest humanitarian crisis unfold right now and every day the risk to an increasing number of children’s lives becomes both more severe and more urgent,” he said.

Tinkler said 22.8 million people – almost the entire population of Australia – were “on the brink of famine”. By the middle of the year, more than 95% of the population could be living in poverty, he said.

“I think the world and Australia needs to ask itself, are we comfortable watching this tragedy unfold, are we comfortable watching a projected one million children die this year of malnutrition?”