Australian researchers record world’s fastest internet speed

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2020)

Researchers from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT universities have recorded the world’s fastest internet speed from a single optical chip of 44.2 Terabits per second, Monash University reports.

A research paper published on Nature Communications’ journal, indicates that a team of researchers from Monash, Swinburne, and RMIT universities has successfully has tested and recorded Australia’s fastest internet data speed.

According to the research, this data speed is capable of downloading 1000 high definition movies in a second.

The researchers used a new device that replaces 80 lasers with one single piece of equipment known as a micro-comb, which is smaller and lighter than existing telecommunications hardware.

“These findings have the potential to not only fast-track the next 25 years of Australia’s telecommunications capacity but also the possibility for this home-grown technology to be rolled out across the world,” the paper writes.

According to the findings, this technology has the capacity to support the high-speed internet connections of 1.8 million households in Melbourne, Australia, at the same time, and billions across the world during peak periods.

It is the first time any micro-comb has been used in a field trial and possesses the highest amount of data produced from a single optical chip.

Dr. Bill Corcoran, one of the researchers, says, “We’re currently getting a sneak-peak of how the infrastructure for the internet will hold up in two to three years’ time, due to the unprecedented number of people using the internet for remote work, socializing and streaming. It’s really showing us that we need to be able to scale the capacity of our internet connections.”