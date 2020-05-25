Connect with us

Australian researchers record world’s fastest internet speed

1 hour ago

May 25, 2020

Researchers from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT universities have recorded the world’s fastest internet speed from a single optical chip of 44.2 Terabits per second, Monash University reports.

A research paper published on Nature Communications’ journal, indicates that a team of researchers from Monash, Swinburne, and RMIT universities has successfully has tested and recorded Australia’s fastest internet data speed.

According to the research, this data speed is capable of downloading 1000 high definition movies in a second.

The researchers used a new device that replaces 80 lasers with one single piece of equipment known as a micro-comb, which is smaller and lighter than existing telecommunications hardware.

“These findings have the potential to not only fast-track the next 25 years of Australia’s telecommunications capacity but also the possibility for this home-grown technology to be rolled out across the world,” the paper writes.

According to the findings, this technology has the capacity to support the high-speed internet connections of 1.8 million households in Melbourne, Australia, at the same time, and billions across the world during peak periods.

It is the first time any micro-comb has been used in a field trial and possesses the highest amount of data produced from a single optical chip.

Dr. Bill Corcoran, one of the researchers, says, “We’re currently getting a sneak-peak of how the infrastructure for the internet will hold up in two to three years’ time, due to the unprecedented number of people using the internet for remote work, socializing and streaming. It’s really showing us that we need to be able to scale the capacity of our internet connections.”

Taliban welcomes gov’t’s decision of releasing 2,000 prisoners

6 hours ago

May 25, 2020

May 25, 2020

Taliban welcomed the announcement of the government based on releasing 2,000 prisoners of the group emphasizing the release of all 5,000 prisoners.

In a tweet, the Taliban Political Office Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said, “Release of 2,000 prisoners by the other side is a good step,” adding “The stipulation in Doha Agreement for release of 5,000 prisoners was to create a conducive atmosphere of confidence.”

“The process should be completed to remove hurdles in the way of commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations and to pave the way for further progress which is to follow,” he added.

Shaheen also expressed the Taliban’s commitment in the matter, writing that they are “committed to release of prisoners on its own part.

This comes as President Ghani initiated a process to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture in response to the Taliban’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire over Eid-ul-Fitr, urging the Taliban to release the prisoners under their custody.

The United States has also appreciated the announcement by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The president wrote on his twitter that he had received a phone call from the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the occasion, noting, “He thanked the Afghan government for initiating the brave process of releasing up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners. He asserted that the US will push for a long-term ceasefire/RiV and start of direct negotiations.”

It is noteworthy that since the US-Taliban Doha Agreement, the Afghan government has released 1,500 Taliban prisoners; where the Taliban too, has released up to 200 prisoners of the government.

The process froze when the Taliban increased the level of violence against the Afghan forces; it, however, now seems that the latest efforts of the US special representative, Zalmay Khalilzad, have been fruitful to resume the process.

Around 2,000 Taliban prisoners to be released

21 hours ago

May 24, 2020

May 25, 2020

President Ghani initiated a process to release up to 2000 Taliban prisoners as a good will gesture in response to the Taliban’s announcement of a three-day ceasefire, said Sediq Sediqqi. President Ghani urged the Taliban to release the Afghan forces in their custody.

Ghani urged the Taliban not to damage people saying that “killing each Afghan will be irreparable.”

According to Ghani, the Afghan government is ready to start direct Talks. He said that the negotiating team to represent all people of Afghanistan is ready.

Ghani believes that the real winner of the peace talks is the people of Afghanistan, therefore he urged the Taliban to stop violence and damaging civilians.

Post US-Taliban peace deal, the Afghan government released up to 1,500 prisoners of the Taliban, in response the Taliban also released up to 200 prisoners of the government.

The government had stopped the process due to the increase in violence level.

International community’s reaction on ‘ceasefire’ between Afghan gov’t, Taliban

23 hours ago

May 24, 2020

May 24, 2020

The three-day ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr was welcomed by some of the international organizations and countries such as NATO, European Union, United States, and many more.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US especial envoy on Afghanistan reconciliation urged both the laterals to take further steps to bring peace.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General said that both the laterals should use the opportunity to bring peace in Afghanistan.

The European Union in Afghanistan also welcomed the ceasefire and stated that the laterals should use the opportunity to put an end to the violence.

The US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson also said that the opportunity should be seized to advance the peace process.

The Afghan government and the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire for three days on occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

