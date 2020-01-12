Australian Prime Minister admits mishandling bushfires

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2020)

Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia has expressed remorse over the way he tackled fight against the bushfires turning out critical damages for the country.

The way the administration of the Morrison fought off the bushfires and his policy of climate has received huge criticism.

Since September 2019, bushfires have reportedly killed at least 28 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Morrison acknowledged Sunday that there were “things I could have handled on the ground much better”.

The prime minister has been visiting the worst-fire-affected parts of New South Wales and Victoria, in the last three weeks. In response, he was not welcomed well. Some told to his face, “you won’t be getting any votes down here”, while others demanded more resources for the fire services.

The PM pressed on his plan to reduce carbon emissions and said that his government was ready to meet its objectives. “We’re living in longer, hotter, drier summers,” Morison said. “This is obviously affected by the broader changes in climate.”