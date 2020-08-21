Business
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
An Australian iron ore company, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., has held talks with President Ashraf Ghani on potential mining sector opportunities in Afghanistan, the Bloomberg reported.
According to the report, the company which is the fourth-biggest iron ore exporter in the world has struggled to accelerate the development of an estimated $1 trillion worth of mineral deposits.
President Ghani and the company’s chairman Andrew Forrest held an Aug. 6 video conference over a potential investment in iron ore and copper resources, and the billionaire miner is scheduled to visit Kabul in October for further talks, said Qadeer Khan Mutfi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum quoted by Bloomberg.
The fourth-biggest iron ore exporter, “showed interest in our mining sector, saying Afghanistan is rich in having natural resources,” Mutfi said. “Companies like this definitely have financial abilities and the capacity to develop the country’s mining sector.”
“Fortescue has an active business development program,” the Perth-based company said in a statement, adding that its founder Forrest regularly engages with global leaders. The firm declined to comment on “speculation regarding specific assets or opportunities.”
According to reports, Afghanistan is rich in various types of valuable minerals such as copper, gold, talc, lithium, marble, uranium, and others, and the country’s vast mineral wealth is estimated to exceed one trillion dollars.
Poor security, corruption, exploitation of minerals by warlords, and the lack of a proper legal framework have prevented any development in the country’s mining sector.
Business
Another shipment of wheat arrives in Chabahar from India
The 7th cargo ship carrying donated wheat from India for Afghanistan docked in Chabahar port in southern Iran earlier this week.
According to Iranian media reports, officials said the ship was carrying 352 containers of wheat and that the consignment weighed 8,800 tons.
Port officials stated this was the latest cargo of donated wheat from India and that so far 1,700 containers weighing a total of 43,000 tons had already arrived in Chabahar.
From Chabahar the shipment goes overland through Milak border in Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province.
In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan agreed to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.
India sent its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port in 2017.
In February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India transit corridor for trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.
India, which initially committed up to $500 million for the development of Chabahar Port along with associated roads and rail lines, doubled the allocated funding for the development of the port in its national budget for 2020.
Business
Iran to export $3 billion in non-oil goods to Afghanistan this fiscal
The Chairman of Iran-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Hossein Salimi, said Tuesday his country is expecting this year’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan to top $3 billion.
He said their forecasts indicate that by March 20 next year, the end of their fiscal year, the value of exports would have reached this mark.
“According to the studies, it is anticipated that Iran will export $3 billion worth of non-oil goods to Afghanistan before the end of the current year,” Salimi told Iranian media.
He said that recent problems at the Milak border crossing into Afghanistan’s southern Nimroz province had been resolved.
According to him, “there was a problem for fueling trucks at Milak border but presently, this problem has been resolved and goods transfer is underway at this border.”
Salimi also said that there had been a decline of exports of Iranian products to Afghanistan in the first two months of the current fiscal, March 21 to May 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, “presently, export trend of Iranian products to Afghanistan has been accelerated in a way that the country is compensating its export decline to this country,” he said.
Business
Excavation of gas well completed in Jawzjan
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced Sunday that excavation of Well no. 36 located at the Yatim Taq gas field in Jawzjan province is completed.
The ministry said in a statement that after drilling the well to the depth of 1600km the gas extraction has been functioning.
This is the second gas well that the ministry has managed to excavate in the past 40 years.
In April, the ministry had succeeded in extracting the natural gas after excavating the well no. 32 to a depth of 1500km.
The natural gas extracted from both wells is expected to be put to use in different areas including supplying to some local companies such as Bayat Power and Ghazanfar Group.
“From the extracted gas, Bayat, Power and Ghazanfar Group power generation plants, Mazar-e-Sharif fertilizer and electricity factories and other consumers will be supplied,” the statement said.
Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated Power Production Company, is one of the local companies that has invested in electricity production utilizing natural gas.
In November 2019 the company officially started the commercial operations of its vital and historic mission to provide reliable and affordable electric power from Bayat Power-1, the region’s most technologically advanced gas-fired electric power plant and Afghanistan’s first new gas-based power production plant in more than forty years, to the people of Afghanistan.
The power plant is located in Sherberghan of Jawzjan province and provides the power essential for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
The use of natural gas in energy production, specifically by Bayat Power has the potential to boost domestic energy production to 200MW as planned, provided Afghan Gas can deliver the much-needed fuel to operate the state of the art SGT-A45 Siemen’s turbines, which are the first to be deployed worldwide, in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum stated that both wells are expected to result in the extraction of 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas daily.
The MMP noted that extraction of the gas from these refinery wells would add 8 million US dollar revenue to Afghanistan’s yearly income.
In addition, it has been estimated the refineries will generate jobs for 250 people.
