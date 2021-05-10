Latest News
Australian FM meets with Ghani and Abdullah in Kabul
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has paid an unannounced visit to Kabul where she met with President Ashraf Ghani and High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah.
In a statement issued by Australia’s foreign office, Payne said she discussed the challenges of COVID-19, the foreign troop withdrawal, support for a stable and secure Afghanistan, and the shared hopes for ongoing peace talks.
“I was also pleased to meet with the Minister for Women’s Affairs, Hasina Safi, who joined our meeting, and to discuss how Australia and Afghanistan have worked together to support and improve the rights of women and girls – a development we want to see maintained,” she said.
Payne also stated that in her meeting with Abdullah, they discussed the gains made by the people of Afghanistan over the past 20 years, the development and humanitarian assistance provided by Australia and her country’s enduring shared commitment to a sustainable peace that is genuinely inclusive and involves all of Afghan society.
“During these meetings, we discussed the sacrifices made by the Afghan people, as well as those international military forces killed or wounded, including those Australians who made the ultimate sacrifice and the many who still bear the impacts of their service in Afghanistan both physical and mental.
“We discussed the recent Inspector-General report, Australia’s robust response, and the establishment of the Office of the Special Investigator,” she said.
Payne also stated she had met with the Commander of US Forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, to discuss the withdrawal plans.
“I was also proud to spend time with Australian Embassy staff and Defence Force personnel to acknowledge their significant contributions to the Australia-Afghanistan relationship,” she said.
In conclusion, Payne stated: “With the departure of the Australian Defence Force, the Australia-Afghanistan relationship is beginning a new chapter of our diplomatic relationship, established in 1969.
“We will continue our close friendship, and support our shared aspiration of peace, stability and prosperity. We will continue our development assistance program to work to preserve the significant gains made by the Afghan people, in particular advancing the rights of women and girls.”
Death toll from Kabul school bombing rises to 85
The office of Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Sarwar Danish confirmed on Monday that the death toll in the deadly school bombing on Saturday has risen to 85.
Speaking to Ariana News, an official from Danish’s office said 85 people had died and over 150 were wounded.
The deadly bombing targeted a girls high school in Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul late Saturday afternoon – a move that sparked an outcry around the world.
Three back-to-back explosions happened. The first was a car bomb that was detonated close to the school. As students and civilians in the area were fleeing the scene of the blast, two IEDs were then detonated.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack while the Taliban issued a statement rejecting any responsibility.
On Sunday, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a statement that the Afghan government has to grant special protection to Hazaras and the community in Dasht-e-Barchi.
The AIHRC said it was government’s duty to protect the Hazara community against crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide.
“The Afghan government has an obligation under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law to protect the population at risk of war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing or genocide and international law obliges the government to take measures to end and prevent genocide and war crimes, crimes against humanity and persecution on the basis of ethnicity and gender,” the statement read.
“In October 2020, just over six months ago, more than 40 students died in an attack on Kawsar Danish tutoring center. In May 2020, almost a year ago 11 mothers were murdered with their unborn babies, two boys were, and an Afghan midwife was killed, with 5 mothers injured; this is femicide and infanticide,” the statement highlighted.
The AIHRC stressed that the Afghan government should fulfill its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights “which includes acknowledging massacres targeting Hazaras.”
“The Afghan government should communicate immediately a human rights-based protection plan for Dasht-e-Barchi and West Kabul. This should include plans for collective reparations,” the organization said.
Abdullah welcomes Taliban’s announcement of three-day ceasefire
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has welcomed the Taliban’s announcement of a temporary ceasefire over Eid-ul-Fitr but said this is not a permanent solution.
He said: “We believe that the solution to the current crisis in the country is to speed up negotiations, declare a permanent ceasefire and end the war permanently.”
In a statement issued Monday, Abdullah said however that an Eid ceasefire would provide a short period of calm for the people, “but was not a fundamental and permanent solution to the country’s problem.”
“Afghanistan’s crisis has no military solution. The experience of the last fourteen years shows that the version of violence and killing is not only unsolvable but also adds to the depth of the crisis and conflict,” he said.
Abdullah also called on the Taliban to resume peace talks.
“Taking the opportunity, we once again call on the Taliban to resume talks, a permanent ceasefire, a cessation of hostilities and bloodshed, and to find a comprehensive, just, dignified and acceptable political solution for all parties,” he said.
The Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan during Eid, the group said on Monday.
The Taliban have in the past declared a nationwide ceasefire over Eid, but resumed fighting immediately after the festivities.
Rights watchdog reports hundreds killed so far during Ramadan
The Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) says that during the month of Ramadan so far (April 13 to May 7), 130 security incidents were recorded resulting in 519 civilian casualties.
According to the commission, 160 people were killed and 351 others were injured in security incidents during Ramadan.
This does not however include the casualties in Saturday’s explosion in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul, which killed at least 63 people and wounded 187.
By adding the statistics of the victims of the explosions in the west of Kabul, the civilian death toll totals more than 220 with over 500 injured.
This comes after the Interior Ministry said, at least 243 civilians including women and children were killed and injured between April 15 and April 25 in Taliban attacks and IED explosions.
According to the ministry, in this time, the Taliban carried out six suicide bombings and detonated 62 landmines in which civilians including women and children were killed and financial losses were inflicted on the public and the government.
The MoI blamed the Taliban for the escalated violence, and in response, Afghan national defense and security forces killed key Taliban commanders and members in separate operations.
Fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban has also intensified in many part of the country in the past few weeks – with Helmand, Ghazni and Baghlan being the hardest hit.
Thousands of civilians have fled their homes around the Helmand capital of Lashkargar as fighting intensified around them last week.
On Wednesday, General Sami Sadat, commander of Maiwand Corps, said that the Taliban had carried out 89 attacks in different parts of Helmand province, and that all of the attacks were met by force from the Afghan security forces. He said the Taliban sustained heavy casualties.
“The morale of the Afghan forces is high and they have access to good equipment and with the available equipment they can defeat the Taliban,” Sadat added.
