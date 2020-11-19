Latest News
Australian elite forces involved in 39 unlawful killings, inquiry claims
An official inquiry into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan by Australian special forces has found troops were involved in the unlawful killing of 39 civilians or prisoners amid a “warrior culture”.
Addressing a press conference overnight Thursday, after the findings were released, chief of the Australian Defense Forces General Angus Campbell “sincerely and unreservedly” apologized to the people of Afghanistan for the conduct of troops as noted in the report.
“It would have devastated the lives of Afghan families and communities, causing immeasurable pain and suffering,” he said.
Australia’s Defense Force is recommending that Australia’s Federal Police (AFP) should investigate 19 individuals from the Australian Special Forces over 36 alleged war crimes, including murder and cruel treatment of non-combatants in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2013.
“Those alleged to have been unlawfully killed were … prisoners, farmers or other civilians. This shameful record includes alleged instances in which new patrol members were coerced to shoot a prisoner in order to achieve that soldier’s first kill, in an appalling process known as blooding,” Campbell said.
The report states there is “credible information” that weapons or handheld radios were sometimes allegedly placed near a body by Australian forces in order to portray that the person had been killed in action.
Campbell meanwhile stated he had accepted all of the inquiry’s 143 recommendations.
The inquiry was established in 2016 to investigate allegations that Australian special forces had breached the law of armed conflict in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison contacted Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani just hours before the release of the report overnight and expressed “his deepest sorrow” over the alleged misconduct of Australian troops in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the Afghan government, it stated: “(Morrison) assured the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan of the investigations and to ensuring justice.”
CNN meanwhile reported that according to Nishank Motwani, deputy director of the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit in Kabul, the inquiry’s report was likely to leave Afghans feeling “a sense of despair, vindication and anger that foreign forces can so easily get away with cold-blooded murder.”
“The report will allow the Taliban to blame foreign forces for the suffering of Afghan civilians even though Taliban fighters are responsible for the deaths of over 100,000 civilians in the past decade,” he said, adding that any remaining Australian personnel in Afghanistan may be under threat of retaliation.
Latest News
Taliban calls on foreign community to distribute aid through the group
With just days to go before the start of the key Geneva pledging conference for Afghanistan, the Taliban said late Wednesday night that all aid to Afghanistan should be done in coordination with the insurgent group.
In a statement issued on social media, the group’s Qatar spokesman Naeem Mohammad said: “In order for this aid to reach the nation and the deserving people in a transparent and fair manner, the best way is for the international institutions to distribute such aid in coordination with the Islamic Emirate.”
Naeem said aid being distributed was going to the wrong people.
“The aid that is collected in the name of the nation does not reach the deserving and is neither requested nor supported by the Islamic Emirate [Taliban],” read the statement.
“Therefore, we call on the world and all international organizations to ensure that the aid collected in the name of the nation reaches the nation,” the group said in the statement.
The Taliban said that the Islamic Emirate is ready to cooperate in this regard.
The Geneva Conference, which starts on November 23, will bring together over 70 countries and organizations that will pledge their funding plans for the next four years.
Shah Hussain Murtazavi former deputy presidential spokesman meanwhile said in response to the Taliban on his Facebook page that: ”After the drug trade, looting of mines and extortion, the Taliban now intend to gain tithes from the international community.”
Latest News
Germany warns against premature troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
The German government on Wednesday warned US President Donald Trump that his planned drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan risks putting peace and progress in the country in danger.
“Our serious concern is that a premature withdrawal could jeopardize the negotiation process [between the Afghan government and the Taliban], create a security vacuum and jeopardize the progress achieved in Afghanistan,” German foreign ministry spokesperson Christofer Burger told reporters during a briefing in Berlin.
This came after acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said late Tuesday that Washington will reduce its military presence in Afghanistan from around 4,500 troops to 2,500 by January 15.
Since the US ousted the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, NATO allies, including Germany, have assisted American military efforts in the country.
The US currently has around 4,500 troops in Afghanistan while NATO has just under 12,000.
In February the US signed a conditions-based withdrawal agreement with the Taliban which paved the way for the start of peace talks between the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team and the Taliban.
However, since the start of talks in September – which quickly hit a deadlock – the Taliban has markedly increased violence across the country.
In line with this, Burger told reporters on Wednesday that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas “has repeatedly acknowledged that it was a great diplomatic achievement, including that of the Trump government, to create the conditions for peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government to take place.”
He added: “In our view, this peace process is the best way to ensure that a troop withdrawal can take place in such a way that everything that has been achieved in Afghanistan in recent years — in terms of human rights, education, economic development, development opportunities for girls and women as well — is not lost or put at risk. One of the key business principles of this peace process has always been that military withdrawal steps are subject to conditions.”
At the same briefing, German defense ministry spokesperson Arne Collatz-Johannsen acknowledged that the US troop withdrawal also risks having consequences for the over 1,000 German troops that are currently in Afghanistan as part of the Resolute Support mission.
“We are of course trying to find out — also together with our partners and NATO as a whole — what this means in concrete terms for capabilities on the ground, because it is also very clear that the US, as the strongest contributor to the deployment on the ground, has a significant role to play in capabilities that are necessary to sustain the overall [troop presence],” Collatz-Johannsen said.
“Here we assume that the principle — together in, together out, and out at the right time — will be upheld,” he said. “We now have to adjust our planning … to what we are told by the American side.”
On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned the Trump administration against a hasty pullout from Afghanistan, saying “the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high.”
Featured
NATO will continue its Afghanistan mission despite US drawdown: Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg assured Afghan President Ashraf Ghani late Wednesday night in a telephone conversation that NATO will not withdraw prematurely from Afghanistan and it would continue to help train, advise and assist the Afghan government fight terrorism.
In a tweet posted by the Presidential Palace, ARG stated: “The President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, and the Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, spoke by telephone tonight.
“The telephone conversation focused on NATO’s mission in Afghanistan and the peace process.
“Jens Stoltenberg said that even with the reduction of US forces in Afghanistan, we will continue to train, advise and assist the Afghan security and defense forces in the fight against international terrorism,” ARG stated.
This comes after US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller confirmed the Pentagon will reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15 — five days before president-elect Joe Biden is expected to take the oath of office.
America currently has 4,500 troops in Afghanistan while NATO has just under 12,000 troops.
Stoltenberg also tweeted late Wednesday night and said he had discussed NATO’s ongoing mission with Ghani.
“We support the Afghanistan peace process and as part of it we’ll continue to adjust our presence,” Stoltenberg said.
“Even with the US reduction, NATO will continue to train, advise and assist the Afghan forces in their fight against international terrorism,” he said.
