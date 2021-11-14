Connect with us

Australia win ICC Men's T20 World Cup

3 hours ago

November 14, 2021

Australia won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday after Mitchell Marsh and David Warner hit half-centuries to chase down 173 with ease at the Dubai International Stadium.

Marsh and Warner’s brilliant knocks came after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had responded to losing the toss with a classy innings of his own, with his 85 off 45 helping the Black Caps to 172/4.

But Australia started the chase well and rarely took their foot off the gas as they raced to the World Cup title with eight wickets and seven balls to spare, sparking jubilant celebrations in the UAE.

Ten Afghan couples marry in mass wedding in Kabul

4 hours ago

November 14, 2021

November 14, 2021

Ten couples from various provinces married in a mass wedding ceremony in Kabul on Sunday in a stand against the traditional expensive and extravagant wedding parties.

Khodadad Rasooli, the organizer of the event, said a number of the couples who married had waited years to tie the knot as they had not been able to afford the usual lavish affair.

“Couples from Parwan, Bamiyan, Ghazni and Maidan Wardak provinces got married at this event,” said Rasooli.

“Some of these couples had been engaged for seven, eight, or 10 years and had not been able to get married due to financial hardship; this is what made us organize this party.”

Weddings in Afghanistan are traditionally very expensive as dowries need to be paid, gold has to be purchased, bridal wear bought and hundreds, sometimes thousands of guests attend the parties at massive wedding halls.

Young couples often start married life in debt as they take out loans to pay for the event.

Sherin Sultani, one of the brides who got married on Sunday, said her new husband had to seek work outside of the country in order to earn money to get married.

He had “to go to foreign countries for work so that he could afford the expense”, she said.

“The cost of a wedding is very high; I could not afford one, as I would have had to spend between 600,000 AFN ($6,560) and 700,000 AFN ($7,654),” Hamid, one of the groom’s said.

Funeral held for victims of Kabul minivan blast

6 hours ago

November 14, 2021

November 14, 2021

Relatives and friends on Sunday gathered to bury their loved ones a day after a blast hit Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

A magnetic bomb attached to a passenger minivan exploded in the Golay-e-Mahtab Qala area in PD13 of Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi on Saturday, causing an unknown number of casualties, Reuters reported.

Two people had been killed and three more wounded in the explosion, an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) official said. 

Citing an IEA official and local residents, Reuters reported that at least six people had been killed and at least seven wounded in the blast.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast. The area is heavily populated by Hazaras who have been the target in a series of attacks by the ISIS-K (Daesh) group.

AFF names players for training camp in Turkey ahead of Indonesia match

9 hours ago

November 14, 2021

November 14, 2021

The Afghan Football Federation has announced the names of 23 players who will take part in a training camp in Turkey ahead of this week’s match against Indonesia.

The national side will play Indonesia on Tuesday, November 16, at the Global Spor Arena in Antalya, Turkey.

According to the AFF, the following players have been called up: Owais Azizi, Faisal Hamidi, Mustafa Hadid, Hassan Amin, David Najm, Islamuddin Amiri, Sharif Mohammad, Najim Heydari, Masih Saighani, Milad Entezar, Farshad Noor, Faisal Shayesteh, Noor Hussein, Abasin Ali Khel, Omid Popalzi, Farid Sadat, Naeem Rahimi, Maziar Kouhyar, Zubair Amiri, Mostafa Zazi, Hossein Zamani, Noorullah Amiri, and Adam Najm.

The AFF said Imran Heydari, Jabbar Sharzeh, and Mustafa Azazavi have been left out due to injuries, while Amruddin Sharifi and Hamidullah Vakili aren’t able to travel due to visa problems.

The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television this Tuesday at 6pm.

Also for viewers who don’t have access to TV, they can watch it live on Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.

