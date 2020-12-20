Australia to host Afghanistan for historic one-off Test next year

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2020)

Australia will host Afghanistan for a single Test match in November next year as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA), CricTracker reported Sunday.

The ACB confirmed the development and said the historic Test was originally scheduled to be held in November this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next year’s Test will be the first-ever between Australia and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan was awarded Test status by the ICC in 2017 and has played four Test matches so far – the first in 2018 against India.

While the one-off Test against Afghanistan had to be postponed, Australia has been able to restart matches and is currently playing a four-match Test series against India.

Both teams recently played three ODIs and as many T20Is. Australia won the ODIs before India won the T20I series.