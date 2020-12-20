Featured
Australia to host Afghanistan for historic one-off Test next year
Australia will host Afghanistan for a single Test match in November next year as per the agreement between Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Cricket Australia (CA), CricTracker reported Sunday.
The ACB confirmed the development and said the historic Test was originally scheduled to be held in November this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next year’s Test will be the first-ever between Australia and Afghanistan.
Afghanistan was awarded Test status by the ICC in 2017 and has played four Test matches so far – the first in 2018 against India.
While the one-off Test against Afghanistan had to be postponed, Australia has been able to restart matches and is currently playing a four-match Test series against India.
Both teams recently played three ODIs and as many T20Is. Australia won the ODIs before India won the T20I series.
Interior Ministry confirms 8 killed in Kabul explosion
The Afghan Ministry of Interior has confirmed eight people were killed and 15 wounded in Sunday’s explosion that tore through Speen Square intersection in Khushal Khan in PD 5.
In a series of tweets, the ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian said “children, women and the elderly are among the injured in the incident, and the houses around the area were severely damaged.”
He also confirmed that Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) member Khan Mohammad Wardak was among those wounded.
Arian did however say that the casualty figure was subject to change.
Such attacks show the persistence of crimes against the people, he said adding that insurgents continue to destroy and kill.
Arian also stated that in the past three months, insurgents had carried out 37 suicide attacks and 510 IED explosions.
In this time, about 500 civilians were killed and more than 1,000 wounded in these attacks.
Sunday morning saw a string of explosions across the country – one after the other.
In addition to the Kabul blast, a policeman was killed in Jalalabad city in an explosion close to the Nangarhar capital’s cricket stadium. Two others were also wounded, police confirmed.
In a third explosion, in Logar, police confirmed two civilians were injured in an IED blast but local residents say five people were wounded.
Arian’s statement meanwhile comes after Kabul police confirmed earlier that nine people had been killed and as many as 30 wounded in the explosion.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for any of Sunday’s explosions.
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Nine people are reported to have died in a fire in the COVID-19 intensive care unit of a hospital in Gaziantep in Turkey on Saturday.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the fire broke out in a private hospital and that it is believed to have started after an oxygen ventilator exploded.
Other patients receiving treatment were transferred to nearby hospitals, Koca said.
The Anadolu news agency said the fire took place at the Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep. It cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being between 56 and 85 years old.
Anadolu Agency reported officials from the provincial governor’s office said 19 patients were in the unit when a “high-pressure oxygen device” exploded at 4.45 am.
UNICEF strikes deal with Taliban to set up informal schools
UNICEF has struck an agreement with the Taliban to establish thousands of informal schools in areas controlled by the insurgent group – schools that will reach up to 140,000 children.
According to Sam Mort, the agency’s chief of communications, advocacy and civic engagement in Afghanistan, UNICEF will support the establishment of 4,000 community-based education classes across Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Faryab provinces.
Mort said currently there are 680 such informal classes already taking place across these provinces.
She said that each class could accommodate up to 35 students, and classes are expected to start in March, when the new school year begins in Afghanistan.
Mort said the plan aims to ensure that every child, especially girls, in remote areas, can go to school safely and securely.
“Currently, 60 percent of the children that are out of school are girls and that increases to 80 percent in some hard-to-reach areas,” Mort said.
According to Mort, the agreement is the result of about two years of negotiations with local Taliban leaders and those based in Doha.
She told VOA news that ongoing UN-led polio vaccination drives had prompted the discussions about what other services the Taliban and their community wanted.
“The fact that the Taliban asked UNICEF to support them with other services, beyond polio drops, to help their children survive and thrive, is a breakthrough moment,” she said.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the insurgent group’s agreement with UNICEF.
“We believe it is a good step and we will prepare the ground for the establishment of these schools in areas under our control,” Mujahid told VOA.
