Australia to close Kabul embassy ahead of foreign troops withdrawal

(Last Updated On: May 25, 2021)

Australia will close its embassy in Afghanistan within days as international troops have started to leave the country, ABC news reported.

According to the report the embassy has been open since 2006.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said they hoped the closure would be temporary, and that Australia could reopen an embassy in the future.

“In light of the imminent international military withdrawal from Afghanistan, Australia will, as an interim measure revert to the model of visiting accreditation for our diplomatic representation to Afghanistan, which we used from the opening of diplomatic relations in 1969 until 2006,” the pair said in a joint statement.

Prime Minister Morrison and Senator Payne said the embassy building would close on May 28, but that officials would visit Afghanistan regularly from a “residential post” elsewhere in the region, ABC said.

“It is Australia’s expectation that this measure will be temporary and that we will resume a permanent presence in Kabul once circumstances permit,” Morrison said on Tuesday.

“This form of diplomatic representation is common practice around the world. It does not alter our commitment to Afghanistan or its people,” Morrison added.

Quoted by ABC, Morrison said the departure of Australian and allied forces over the next few months brought with it an increasingly uncertain security environment.

“The government has been advised that security arrangements could not be provided to support our ongoing diplomatic presence,” he said.

According to ABC last month, Morrison announced the 80 remaining Australian troops in Afghanistan would be withdrawn in line with the withdrawal of US troops as announced by President Joe Biden.

Australia has around 80 troops in Afghanistan who will leave the country by September.