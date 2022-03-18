Science & Technology
Australia sues Facebook owner Meta over scam ads
Australia filed a lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta on Friday, alleging the social media giant failed to prevent scammers using its platform to promote fake ads featuring prominent figures.
The advertisements, which endorsed investment in cryptocurrency or money-making schemes, could have misled Facebook users into believing they were promoted by famous Australians, Australia’s consumer protection commission said as reported by Reuters.
The lawsuit also alleges Facebook “aided and abetted or was knowingly concerned in false or misleading conduct and representations by the advertisers,” the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission said in a statement.
“The essence of our case is that Meta is responsible for these ads that it publishes on its platform,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “It is alleged that Meta was aware … scam ads were being displayed on Facebook but did not take sufficient steps to address the issue.”
Meta said any ads that scammed people out of money or misled users violated its policies and the company uses technology to detect and block such ads.
“We will review the recent filing by the ACCC and intend to defend the proceedings,” a Meta spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters.
The ACCC said the ads used images of several Australian business leaders, TV hosts and politicians and contained links to fake media articles that included quotes attributed to the personalities.
Users who signed up were contacted by scammers to convince them to deposit funds into the fake schemes, the regulator said.
“We are aware of a consumer who lost more than A$650,000 ($480,000) due to one of these scams … this is disgraceful,” Sims said.
Science & Technology
Israel says its government websites were hit by cyber attack
Israel said its government websites were hit by a cyber-attack on Monday but that service had since been restored, Reuters reported.
The Communications Ministry described it as a “broad cyber-attack.” It did not accuse any group of carrying it out.
The government services and information website later tweeted that the attack had blocked access to “a number of websites, including government sites” but that full service had been restored.
According to Reuters the Israel National Cyber Directorate, which oversees cyber defenses, in a report published last year said it had witnessed “a dramatic increase” in the scale and quality of cyber-attacks worldwide and in Israel.
In some cases officials have pointed a finger at Iran or Iranian-backed groups.
Science & Technology
YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally
YouTube is immediately blocking access around the world to channels associated with Russian state-funded media, it said on Friday, citing a policy barring content that denies, minimizes or trivializes well-documented violent events.
The world’s most used streaming video service, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now fell under its violent events policy and violating material would be removed, Reuters reported.
YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo said the blocking of the Russian outlets was in line with that policy.
Previously, YouTube had blocked leading Russia state-backed channels RT and Sputnik across Europe.
Russian state media have called restrictions placed on them by distributors, which include app stores and other social media services, unjustified censorship.
“The blocking by YouTube is nothing but a new turn of an atrocious attack on one of the fundamental principles of a democratic society – that is freedom of the press,” Sputnik said in a statement on Friday.
YouTube declined to specify which and how many channels had been blocked globally, or whether they ever would be restored.
Its policy states channels may be permanently blocked for repeated violations, a single case of severe abuse, or when they are dedicated to violating content.
Workers across Google had been urging YouTube to take additional punitive measures against Russian channels, accusing them of spreading false narratives about the Ukrainian leadership and civilian deaths during the war, according to three employees at the company, Reuters reported.
Science & Technology
Facebook allows Ukraine war posts urging violence against invading Russians, Putin
Meta Platforms (FB.O) will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy, Reuters reported.
The social media company is also temporarily allowing some posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to internal emails to its content moderators.
“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
The calls for the leaders’ deaths will be allowed unless they contain other targets or have two indicators of credibility, such as the location or method, one email said, in a recent change to the company’s rules on violence and incitement.
Citing the Reuters story, Russia’s embassy in the United States demanded that Washington stop the “extremist activities” of Meta.
“Users of Facebook & Instagram did not give the owners of these platforms the right to determine the criteria of truth and pit nations against each other,” the embassy said on Twitter in a message that was also shared by their India office.
According to Reuters the temporary policy changes on calls for violence to Russian soldiers apply to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine, according to one email.
In the email recently sent to moderators, Meta highlighted a change in its hate speech policy pertaining both to Russian soldiers and to Russians in the context of the invasion.
“We are issuing a spirit-of-the-policy allowance to allow T1 violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the Hate Speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, EXCEPT prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it’s clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine (e.g., content mentions the invasion, self-defense, etc.),” it said in the email.
“We are doing this because we have observed that in this specific context, ‘Russian soldiers’ is being used as a proxy for the Russian military. The Hate Speech policy continues to prohibit attacks on Russians,” the email stated.
Last week, Russia said it was banning Facebook in the country in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform. Moscow has cracked down on tech companies, including Twitter (TWTR.N), which said it is restricted in the country, during its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation.”
Many major social media platforms have announced new content restrictions around the conflict, including blocking Russian state media RT and Sputnik in the European Union, and have demonstrated carve-outs in some of their policies during the war, Reuters reported.
Emails also showed that Meta would allow praise of the right-wing Azov battalion, which is normally prohibited, in a change first reported by The Intercept.
The Meta spokesperson previously said the company was “for the time being, making a narrow exception for praise of the Azov Regiment strictly in the context of defending Ukraine, or in their role as part of the Ukraine National Guard.”
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Politics extremely important, but economy also needs to function: EU’s Afghanistan envoy
Australia sues Facebook owner Meta over scam ads
IEA to open high schools for girls next week
13-year-old drove pickup that collided with van killing 9 in Texas
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
Saar: Closure of Afghanistan’s embassy in US discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s new commission on wooing Afghans discussed
Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghan travelers’ claims of extortion by Pakistan police discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s remarks on non-use of Afghanistan as center for rivalry discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
-
Latest News5 days ago
Almost six million Afghans remain internally displaced: IOM
-
World5 days ago
Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish FM ‘advises’ IEA officials on what’s needed to gain int’l recognition
-
World5 days ago
Heated discussion held during UNSC meeting over possibility of biochemical weapons
-
Health4 days ago
3.5 million Afghan children still need nutrition treatment: WFP
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan embassy in DC to close
-
World4 days ago
Elon Musk challenges Putin to single combat over Ukraine