Featured
Australia Test against Afghanistan on hold due to COVID-19
Australia’s planned historic maiden Test against Afghanistan has become the latest victim of the global coronavirus pandemic, with the one-off match scheduled for later this year postponed until next year.
According to Cricket Australia (CA), complexities around international travel and quarantine requirements have also forced Cricket Australia to push back their proposed men’s ODI series against New Zealand until 2021-22.
Under the speculative schedule released by CA in May, the Test against Afghanistan was to have been played at Perth Stadium in late November.
But Cricket Australia confirmed Friday that following discussions with the Afghanistan and New Zealand cricket boards the decision had been made to delay those matches until next summer due to “the complexity of scheduling international matches during the global coronavirus pandemic”.
CA indicated it was confident a suitable window could be found within the current ICC Future Tours Program (FTP), that maps out the complex playing schedule for international men’s teams, to stage the postponed bilateral matches before the FTP’s conclusion in 2023.
“Cricket Australia looks forward to working with our good friends at the Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket to deliver the matches at a time when, hopefully, the restrictions brought on by the COVID19 pandemic have eased,” CA’s interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said today.
“We all worked incredibly hard to make the series happen this summer, but the challenges around international travel and quarantine restrictions ultimately convinced all parties that the series would need to be played at a later date.”
Featured
Imran Khan accuses India of ‘sponsoring Islamophobia’
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the need for durable peace in the South Asian region but hit out at India and said India is driving Islamaphobia.
In a pre-recorded address Friday to the UN General Assembly Khan also said the return of Afghan refugees sheltering in Pakistan needs to be part of the political solution.
Khan said Islamophobia prevails in India and threatens the nearly 200 million Muslims who live there.
He stressed that “wilful provocations” and “incitements to hate” must be universally outlawed, and appealed to the UN to declare an “International Day to Combat Islamophobia.”
Khan accused India of State-sponsored Islamophobia, alleging that mosques have been destroyed and that Muslims have been killed and are at risk of losing their nationality due to discriminatory laws.
“Muslims were falsely blamed, vilified and victimized for spreading the coronavirus. They were denied medical attention and on many occasions, their businesses boycotted,” he said, noting that other religions are also at risk of being marginalized in India.
“The one country in the world today where, I am sad to say, the state sponsors Islamophobia, is India,” he said.
Khan also raised the issue of COVID-19 in his country and said “smart lockdowns” had helped his country fight the pandemic.
“We have not only managed to control the virus, stabilize our economy but most importantly, we have been able to protect the poorest segment of our society from the worst fallouts of the lockdown.
Featured
Khalilzad ‘would welcome’ talks with Iran to help end conflict
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Thursday Washington had offered to meet with Iran in a bid to garner their assistance to end the war in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a virtual discussion by the US Institute of Peace, Khalilzad said he would welcome talks with Afghanistan’s neighbor but said Tehran wanted to keep the US “entangled” in the conflict.
“Iran would like to keep us entangled in a conflict without winning or losing but paying a high price in Afghanistan until there is an agreement between the US and Iran,” Khalilzad said.
“But we have offered to meet with Iranians on this issue, that they should join various forums where we are there and they are there, to discuss the future of Afghanistan,” he said.
However, Khalilzad warned that the US would target any Iran-backed groups that took “action against” America and that Washington is monitoring them closely.
Khalilzad also said that there was “no viable path” to a military victory in Afghanistan.
But Khalilzad noted that plans to downsize the number of US troops in Afghanistan, before a complete withdrawal, was all conditional.
Iran has denounced the agreement negotiated by Khalilzad between the US and the Taliban, which envisions a US troops withdrawal by April next year. Iran has accused Washington of legitimizing the Taliban.
Featured
Security chiefs discuss surging levels of violence in the country
Security leaders from the Ministries of Defense and Interior and Resolute Support Mission met on Wednesday in Kandahar to discuss the security situation across Afghanistan.
Resolute Support Commander, General Scott Miller stated Thursday that the level of violence in the country at the moment was too high.
“Taliban violence has to slow down – it has to stop. What it is driving is an increase in violence across the country,” he said.
As he stated the world is watching Afghanistan at the moment – specifically due to current peace negotiations between the Afghan government team and the Taliban.
“We have an opportunity for peace, which is what the people of Afghanistan are looking for,” Miller said.
He stated that during the visit to Kandahar, the officials all agreed on the need for close cooperation between all security entities in the country.
“..we stressed and talked about the need for work amongst the security pillars, cooperation amongst the security pillars. The police and the army are very important to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
“But it’s the cooperation between the different security forces that are making a difference here in Kandahar. It has to – it has to be better. And then just lastly, for the people of Afghanistan, as I watch the fighting on a daily and nightly basis, I ask the people of Afghanistan, and [Kandahar’s] governor you as well, is make sure that we say ‘thank you’ and remain very proud of the security forces who are sacrificing every single day.”
The visit comes amid rising concerns about increased violence across the country since the start of the Afghan peace negotiations with the Taliban in Doha.
Australia Test against Afghanistan on hold due to COVID-19
Imran Khan accuses India of ‘sponsoring Islamophobia’
Two people killed in shooting at wedding party in Kabul
Regional consensus crucial to Afghan Peace Negotiations: SAARC
Eight militants killed in Kandahar clash
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to sign power transmission contract
Afghan, Uzbek officials sign power transmission agreement
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Violence intensifies across the country, despite peace talks
- Featured4 days ago
Three suspects identified in public beating of two women in Kabul
- Featured3 days ago
Taliban kill 28 policemen after calling for them to surrender
- Featured5 days ago
Atmar, Wilson discuss peace process, urgent need for ceasefire
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad testifies before House Committee, says pact with Pakistan possible
- Featured4 days ago
Afghans, suspected of causing Moria camp fire, remanded in custody
- Featured3 days ago
Abdullah to visit Pakistan, says both sides have ‘grievances’
- Featured5 days ago
Trump’s former NSA says Afghan peace talks are ‘doomed to fail’