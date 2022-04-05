Australia pledges more aid money for Afghanistan amid ‘economic collapse’

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2022)

Australia has announced an aid top-up of $40 million to its $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan for vulnerable groups, including women and children.

Australian media reported Tuesday that foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement that the “economic collapse and a lack of essential services are exacerbating the impact of the conflict, as Afghanistan also faces the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing drought.”

Australia’s pledge came on the heels of last week’s UN conference for coordinated relief, which saw the organization appeal for $4.4 billion, three times the amount requested last year.

Addressing the conference, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the economic crisis in Afghanistan had worsened to the point people were selling their body parts and children in order to feed their families.

“Afghanistan’s economy has effectively collapsed. There is very little cash,” Guterres said.

Payne meanwhile said: “Australia continues to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people.”

“Australia is committed to the Women, Peace and Security agenda, including the full and meaningful participation of women in society and economic life.

“Women have a vital role in addressing the crisis in Afghanistan. Their meaningful participation is necessary for the stability and prosperity of Afghanistan,” Payne said.