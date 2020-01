(Last Updated On: January 4, 2020)

Temperatures exceeded 40-degree celsius in parts of south-east Australia, skies reddened and darkened as wind gusts exacerbated the fires ravaged through homes and land.

Since September, the fires have killed at least 23 people, dozens of people are missing and some 1,500 homes have already been lost this fire season.

In order to help tackle raging the bush-fires across the country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that 3,000 reserve troops will be deployed.