Australia: 13 soldiers will be dismissed after Afghan report
Australia has told 13 Special Forces soldiers they face dismissal in relation to a report on alleged unlawful killings in Afghanistan, Reuters reported said on Friday quoting the head of the country’s army.
An independent report published last week reveals that there was evidence that 39 unarmed Afghan prisoners and civilians were killed by 19 Australian soldiers.
None of the 19 soldiers were identified in the report.
The 19 current and former soldiers have been referred for possible prosecution.
Lieutenant General Rick Burr, the head of the Australian army, said 13 current soldiers have been issued with notices that could eventually lead to their termination.
Burr did not identify any of the 13 soldiers, but said they were not part of the 19 current and former soldiers who face possible criminal charges.
“At this time, 13 individuals have been issued administrative action notices in relation to the Afghanistan inquiry,” Burr told reporters in Canberra.
Australia’s most senior military official apologised to Afghanistan last week after the release of the report.
The report into the conduct of Special Forces personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016 said senior commandos may have forced junior soldiers to kill defenseless captives in order to “blood” them for combat.
The inquiry examined more than 20,000 documents and 25,000 images, and interviewed 423 witnesses under oath.
Australia sent troops to join U.S.-led forces that tried to defeat the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan in the years after the Islamists were forced from power in 2001.
EU Demands Swift Establishment of High Council for National Reconciliation
The European Union (EU) delegation in Kabul on Thursday called for a swift establishment and operationalization of the High Council for National Reconciliation, the council designated to provide guidance to the peace talks.
“In addition to political leaders, the membership of the Council should include a diverse membership representing women’s groups, war victims, religious minorities, youth, and civil society organizations,” read the statement.
The statement said that “reaching a sustainable outcome respecting the rights and aspirations of the Afghan people will be best served by a strong political unity on the side of the Republic and the inclusion of all Afghan voices in the process.”
According to the EU, the High Council for National Reconciliation designated to provide guidance to the peace talks.
“The EU Delegation and EU Heads of Mission based in Kabul, as underscored at the Afghanistan 2020 conference, reaffirm the strong support of the European Union and its Member States to a balanced Afghan Peace process,” read the statement.
The EU also expressed concerns about the high level of violence in Afghanistan and the security situation in the country.
The EU also called for an immediate, and permanent ceasefire in the country.
This comes as some politicians criticized the council for not completed its membership yet.
Ariana Television signs pact to air Futsal League
Afghanistan Football Federation and Ariana Television on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for live coverage of the Kabul Futsal Premier League and the Afghanistan Futsal Clubs Cup competitions.
Mohammad Yousef Kargar, Head Afghanistan Football Federation, and Khushal Asefi, Head of Ariana Television announced the agreement during a press conference on Thursday.
Ariana Television, the official broadcast rights holder, will air live all matches in the Kabul futsal premier league and the Afghanistan Futsal Clubs Cup competitions.
Khushal Asefi stated: “Ariana Television with pride, with Afghanistan Football Federation, Futsal Committee on 1399 Hijri Shamsi, will broadcast matches of the Afghanistan Futsal League,” said Asefi.
“Ariana Television with full pride and ever-lasting passion for sports will LIVE broadcast the FUTSAL LEAGUE which is the first of its kind to almost 30 million viewers and listeners across Afghanistan,” The Television officials stated.
The Kabul Futsal League’s second round is set to kick off on the upcoming Sunday, and Afghanistan futsal clubs cup competitions are scheduled on December 15.
Ten teams, in two different groups, will compete in the second stage of the Kabul futsal league for 12 days.
At the end of the league, the first three teams will receive permission to participate in the Afghanistan futsal clubs cup.
“It is the best opportunity for us to identify and select the best players for the National Futsal Team and that we have the Asian matches ahead on 2021,” said Mohammad Yousuf Kargar, head of the football federation.
Afghanistan futsal clubs cup competitions also commence from December 15 and will end on December 29.
Violence against Women down by 11% this year: AIHRC
Violence against women has decreased by 11 percent compared to last year, said Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) on Thursday in a tweet.
According to the AIHRC 3,477 cases of violence against women have been registered with the commission in the past 10 months.
The AIHRC said that 3,910 cases of violence against women had been registered at the data center of the commission in 2019.
1/ AIHRC’s report on violence against women is out today. The cases registered with us saw 11% reduction compared to 2019, but this may be due to lockdown measures.
English:https://t.co/NuhwZ02r7N
Dari:https://t.co/LCRKHous16
Pashto:https://t.co/laDcSo1reQ
— AIHRC (@AfghanistanIHRC) November 26, 2020
The decline could be due to a lack of women’s access to legal and judicial institutions, escalation of insecurity in the country, and the lockdown due to COVID-19.
This comes after the Afghan Ministry of Women’s Affairs said on Wednesday that violence against women in Afghanistan has increased in the past year.
Speaking on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the ministry said that 2,582 cases of violence against women had been reported to them in the past year.
They also said that in the past four months, 34 cases, including murders, have been reported to the ministry.
According to the officials the main cause of domestic violence and violence against women is war and insecurity.
