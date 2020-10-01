Featured
Audit finds US Embassy paid $8 million for meals it didn’t need
An audit by the US State Department’s Office of Inspector General (IG) found $8.4 million was spent on meals that were not needed at the US Embassy in Kabul last year.
In a report released on Tuesday, the IG stated “the number of meals estimated in the task order for option year 4 (2019) was higher than it should have been, resulting in the Department paying almost $8.4 million for meals it did not need and that were not provided.”
Poor oversight by US company DynCorp International, which has the contract to provide meals, security and other services to the US Embassy in Kabul, cost the State Department millions more than necessary, the report stated.
The IG also stated that because of poor record keeping the US can’t recover the $8.4 million paid for the meals and also can’t be sure DynCorp followed the terms of its contract.
The State Department has paid DynCorp about $353 million since 2015 to provide food, security, and medical and other services and as per contract stipulations, DynCorp was to provide three meals a day, seven days a week, at a rate of about $21 each to cafeterias at the US Embassy and other consular facilities, the audit said.
DynCorp receives a fixed amount to provide about 2.9 million meals each year but the actual number of meals needed has dropped over the past few years as Embassy staff levels steadily decreased.
However, a contracting officer last year based meals on 2016 personnel figures, the IG said.
“The Department did not consider the declining number of personnel living and working at the embassy compound and outlying US Government facilities,” the report said.
In November, the State Department finally reduced the number of meals required, bringing down food costs by 29 percent. Had the change been made earlier, the Department could have saved $8.4 million in 2019, the report said.
The audit also found the State Department’s contracting officers and representatives could not tell auditors how food quality standards were monitored, and said they lost their monthly oversight checklists during a computer upgrade.
DynCorp also could not provide 27 percent of the required documents checking sanitation, quality control and proof that goods had been received.
It also failed to develop a plan to reduce costs over time, as it had said it would when it secured the contract, the audit said.
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign MoUs, seal private sector contracts
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and an economic cooperation agreement in Kabul on Wednesday for electricity and fiber optics.
In a statement issued by the Presidential Palace (ARG), two companies will be responsible for transferring 500 MW of electricity from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and for connecting a fiber optics network. The companies are Afghanistan’s Bayat Group and Turkmenistan’s Chalak Company.
During the official signing ceremony, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani thanked the two companies for their cooperation and said Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are proving to be good neighbors amid efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.
“Thanks to the presence of Bayat Group and Chalak Private Company, it shows that Afghan and international private companies have joined hands to provide electricity,” Ghani was quoted in the statement as having said.
“Fiber optics is the infrastructure of the 21st century and this infrastructure gives hope to our youth. Innovative work in the 21st century is impossible without a comprehensive understanding of fiber optic networks, connectivity and modern technology,” he stated.
Representing Turkmenistan at the event was Turkmen Ambassador to Afghanistan Ovezov Hoja Sapargeldievich.
The ambassador said talks between the presidents of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan had always been about bilateral cooperation and partnership. He said his country supports all efforts and initiatives for peace and stability in Afghanistan and hoped that Afghanistan would achieve peace as soon as possible.
Ghani in turn thanked the ambassador and the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and said that with ongoing efforts to strengthen ties new avenues, including the lapus lazuli and silk road routes, were projects that will be delivered on.
He said the countries were today able to revisit history and make up for the time lost in recent years.
Ghani also said the TAPI pipeline project would benefit both countries and the people of Afghanistan.
“Turkmenistan is a good neighbor not only to Afghanistan, but to all of us, and we are going back to our ancient roots,” he said.
Pakistan president says peace talks are a ‘watershed’ moment
Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah met with Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi on Wednesday to discuss progress regarding the current intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Qatar.
During the meeting, Alvi stated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and said a politically negotiated settlement was the only way forward.
Alvi also said the start of long-awaited peace talks was a “watershed” in Afghanistan’s history.
He stressed that the “Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement”.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Afghan peace process.
Abdullah also met with a delegation of religious scholars in Islamabad on Wednesday – his final day of an official three-day visit.
Among the scholars, he met was Hanif Jalandhari, the general secretary for the federation of Madrassas, who pledged support for the intra-Afghan talks.
Tensions mount as Armenia and Azerbaijan clashes continue
NATO allies France and Turkey traded angry accusations on Wednesday as international tensions mounted over clashes between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.
Clashes broke out on Sunday and since then dozens have been killed and hundreds wounded on both sides in clashes that have now spread beyond the enclave’s territory.
The skirmishes have raised concerns about stability in the South Caucasus region, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets, and raised fears that regional powers Russia and Turkey could be drawn in, Reuters reported.
Some of Turkey’s NATO allies are increasingly alarmed by Ankara’s stance on Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region inside Turkey’s close ally Azerbaijan that is run by ethnic Armenians but is not recognised by any country as an independent republic.
Echoing remarks by President Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would “do what is necessary” when asked whether Ankara would offer military support if Azerbaijan requested it.
Cavusoglu also said French solidarity with Armenia amounted to supporting Armenian occupation in Azerbaijan, Reuters reported.
French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is home to many people of Armenian ancestry, hit back during a visit to Latvia. He said France was extremely concerned by “warlike messages” from Turkey.
“And that we won’t accept,” he said.
