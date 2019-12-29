AUAF Continues Operations, Looking to Grow

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2019)

David Sedney, the president of the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) has denied reports on the possible closure of university as if the USAID findings are cut.

Sedney said that AUAF operations will continue but still financial aid is necessary for the continuation of its operations, security, and academic programs.

“As long as sustainable peace is still an aspirational goal, rather than a reality in Afghanistan, the need for funding to maintain a strong security environment will also remain a reality,” the statement said.

Sedney stressed that he, AUAF Board and Administration are actively working “to ensure that the funding for AUAF operations, security, academic programs (including new programs) is in place for 2020 and beyond.”

The statement comes after CNN reported that the doors of AUAF might close if the federal funding is cut.

The American University of Afghanistan is one of the top universities in the country and receives almost 60% of its funding from USAID.

The current funding will last by May. If by any possibility, the university closes, the academic journey of more than 800 students will be uncertain.