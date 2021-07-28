Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
AUAF alumna makes Olympic debut in judo
Against all odds, Nigara Shaheen made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, inspiring others and speaking up for women’s rights in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and beyond.
Shaheen made her Olympic debut as part of the Olympic Refugee Team at the Nippon Budokan on Wednesday in the -70kg category, when she came up against Brazilian Maria Portela. Sadly for Shaheen, Portela proved too much for her, and beat her by a full point.
Born in Afghanistan, Shaheen’s family fled Jalalabad to Pakistan when she was six months old.
Almost two decades later, she returned to her birth country for the first time to study at the American University of Afghanistan.
Practising martial arts was a family tradition, and Shaheen first tried karate, but found what she needed in judo, starting when she was 11 while living as a refugee in Peshawar.
“I found in judo the way that allowed me to find confidence and show my strength when I needed it,” she told judoinside.com.
For Shaheen, the symbolic importance of her appearance at an Olympic Games representing the millions of refugees all over the planet cannot be overstated.
“My presence itself should give hope to all young Afghan girls that are dreaming of the Olympics,” she told Al-Jazeera.
“I have faced all the obstacles they are facing. But If I can do it, so can they. It is hard but nothing is out of the human capacity.
“Find what you’re really passionate about and follow it no matter what.”
Chosen as one of six judoka selected on the 29-strong IOC Refugee Athlete Team to take part at the Tokyo Games, this is a milestone achievement.
At 28 years old, Shaheen can take her Olympics experience with her and build for the future, with Paris 2024 just three short years away.
Currently, Shaheen is studying international trade at the university in Ekaterinburg in Russia.
She says judo has helped her academically. “Judo helped me to strengthen my self-confidence not only in exams but also in my daily life, whether in debates, competitions or more,” as she told judoinside.com.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Afghan taekwondo athlete drops out of Tokyo Olympics
The second Afghan athlete dropped out of the Olympics after the South Korean Taekwondo athlete IN Kyo Don was defeated by his Macedonian rival Dejan Georgievski in the semi-final of the event on Tuesday.
Farzad Mansouri, the Afghan national taekwondo athlete, was beaten on Tuesday morning by his Korean rival, and he missed to fight for the bronze medal following IN Kyo Don’s defeat.
The points tally ended at 13-12 in Korea’s favor.
Mansouri took part in the 80+ kg weight category. The Afghan was ahead of this rival until the last seconds few seconds of the event.
Should the Korean make it to finals in this weight category, Mansouri will have a chance to battle it out for the bronze medal.
On Sunday Mahdi Yavari, scored 601.4 points in the first round of the 10-meter rifle shooting event at the Olympics but failed to make it through to the next round.
Shooters from China, United States, Slovakia, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, and China advanced to the final eight.
A new Olympic record was however set by the Chinese contestant who scored 632.7 points. The previous record was set by Italy with 630.2 points in 2016.
This was the first time that Afghanistan has taken part in the shooting event.
The Tokyo Olympics opened on Friday afternoon with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world’s best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Games run until August 8.
About 11,000 athletes from 204 national Olympic committees are expected, including a team of refugee athletes. Afghanistan is represented by five athletes and another three Afghans are part of the refugee team.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Afghanistan’s Yavari falls out in first round of shooting event
The Afghanistan National Olympic Committee said Sunday Mahdi Yavari, scored 601.4 points in the first round of the 10 meter rifle shooting event at the Olympics but failed to make it through to the next round.
Shooters from China, United States, Slovakia, Turkey, Russia, Hungary and China advanced to the final eight.
A new Olympic record was however set by the Chinese contestant who scored 632.7 points. The previous record was set by Italy with 630.2 points in 2016.
This was the first time however that Afghanistan has taken part in the shooting event.
The Tokyo Olympics opened on Friday afternoon with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world’s best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Games run until August 8.
About 11,000 athletes from 204 national Olympic committees are expected, including a team of refugee athletes. Afghanistan is represented by five athletes and another three Afghans are part of the refugee team.
Meanwhile, Dr Ehsanullah Bayat, Chairman of Afghan Wireless Communication Company, Ariana Television Network, Ariana News and Bayat Power, attended the opening ceremony in Tokyo as a special guest.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Slimmed-down opening ceremony reflects pandemic-hit Tokyo Games
The Tokyo Olympics opened on Friday afternoon with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world’s best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.
Postponed for a year, organisers were forced to take the unprecedented step of holding the Games without fans as the pandemic continues to take lives around the world.
Even the opening ceremony, normally a star-studded display teeming with celebrities, was attended by fewer than 1,000 people.
Regardless, it marks a coming together of the world, with an audience of hundreds of millions around the globe and at various stages of the pandemic expected to tune into together to watch the start of the greatest show in sport.
When Tokyo was picked as Games host in 2013, crowds screamed themselves hoarse with joy but in 2020 the coronavirus struck, with lockdowns forcing the unprecedented postponement only four months before the Games were supposed to open, while scandals and problems plagued preparations.
The opening took place without the usual mass choreography, huge props and the cornucopia of dancers, actors and lights associated with past celebrations.
A vastly smaller number of athletes also marched in the teams’ parade, with many planning to fly in just before their competitions and leave shortly after to avoid infections.
Only 15 global leaders are in attendance, along with Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who will formally open the Games as his grandfather Hirohito did in 1964, and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.
The Games run until August 8.
About 11,000 athletes from 204 national Olympic committees are expected, including a team of refugee athletes. Afghanistan is represented by five athletes and another three Afghans are part of the refugee team.
Meanwhile, Dr Ehsanullah Bayat, Chairman of Afghan Wireless Communication Company, Ariana Television Network, Ariana News and Bayat Power, attended the opening ceremony in Tokyo as a special guest.
Universities to reopen once students and staff have been vaccinated
Pakistan’s PM says ‘US really messed it up’ in Afghanistan
UNAMA calls for govt to reassure donors that it has plan to deal with crisis
Turkey seizes vessel carrying more than 200 Afghan migrants to Italy
Russia ready to help Tajikistan amid Afghan conflict
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
At least 17 killed in Philippines troop plane crash
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
Morning News Show Part 1: Increase of insecurity in Nangarhar discussed
Sola: Ongoing fierce clashes, peace efforts discussed
Tahawol: Reactions on Rome summit about Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Calls for ceasefire in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Decline in use of Afghan currency in trade discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan NSA warns of possible influx of Taliban recruits from Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Time for both sides to stop fighting and make a deal, say foreign stakeholders
-
Featured4 days ago
Govt rolls out curfew in 31 provinces to curb Taliban activities
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban militants ‘showing little regard for human life, human rights’: US govt
-
Latest News3 days ago
First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban’s momentum: Austin
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghazni residents tell of horrors during Taliban siege
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden assures Ghani of US’ continued support
-
Latest News2 days ago
US offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive