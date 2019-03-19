Attorney General Says ‘Seriously and Accurately’ Probing Mahsa’s Murder Case

(Last Updated On: March 19, 2019)

The Attorney General Mohammad Farid Hamidi said on Tuesday that he will “seriously and accurately” investigate the murder case of Mahsa – a six-year-old girl who was kidnapped and then killed by a group of kidnappers in Kabul about two weeks ago.

“I can assure you that no political, ethnic, social or social interest would affect our actions in this [Mahsa’s] case,” Hamidi said in a statement. “Based on the law, the case will be addressed seriously, accurately and fairly.”

Hamidi stressed that he would ensure the rule of law and justice in Mahsa’s case.

“The law is there to protect Afghan people’s rights and freedom and the Attorney General’s Office would implement the law impartially, honestly and fairly,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of the Attorney General’s Office, the relatives of Mahsa reiterated that the perpetrators should be trialed. They said they would “honestly” cooperate with AGO to ensure justice in this regard.

It comes as days earlier, the Interior Ministry said that it has finalized and referred Mahsa’s murder case to the Attorney General’s Office.

The girl was killed by kidnappers after her family didn’t pay the ransom of $300,000 for her release.