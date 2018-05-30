Attack on MoI Compound in Kabul Ends after Seven Assailants Killed

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2018 4:30 pm)

At least seven assailants armed with assault rifles and grenade launchers stormed the headquarters of the interior ministry on Wednesday, battling security forces for more than two hours in the capital Kabul.

A car bomb was detonated at the entrance of the ministry to launch the attack and then seven gunmen begin clashes with the security forces, the Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said.

According to the official, the militants were in foreign military uniform, attempting to get into the compound before being gunned down by the security forces.

At least one policeman was killed and six others were wounded in the attack, Danish said.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes weeks after two explosions in the capital that killed at least 26 people, including nine journalists who had arrived to report on an initial blast and were targeted by a suicide bomber which was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.