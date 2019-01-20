Attack on Logar Officials’ Convoy Leaves Eight Killed, 10 Wounded

A car bomb targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying the provincial governor of Logar and the head of the province’s intelligence agency on Sunday, leaving at least eight killed and 10 more wounded, a security official said.

The attack took place after an assailant detonated an explosive-packed vehicle on convoy of Mohammad Anwar Ishaqzai, en route to Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province on Sunday morning.

The provincial police spokesman, Shahpoor Ahmadzai said that the incident occurred in Safid Sang area, in Mohammad Agha district of the province in which the provincial governor and intelligence chief escaped unhurt.

According to the official, at least eight people including the security guards of the officials were killed and 10 others wounded.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that they have inflicted heavy casualties to the Afghan military.