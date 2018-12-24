Attack on Gov’t Building in Kabul; One Killed, Nine Wounded

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2018)

An explosive-packed vehicle detonated near Ministry of Public Works in Kabul on Monday with gunfire then breaking out.

The attack took place at around 03:00 pm local time on the National Authority for People with Disability and Martyrs’ Families in Kabul’s PD16 after several assailants blew up a car packed with explosives and then engaged in armed clashes with the security forces.

Nusrat Rahimi, the Deputy Spokesman of the Interior Ministry told Ariana News that at least one policeman was killed and nine others including six civilians were wounded in the attack.

He said 310 employees of the authority have evacuated, following the incident, adding that three attackers were gunned down so far and some still engaged in gunshots with the security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.