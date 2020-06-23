Attack on AGO employees attempt to disrupt peace process: Khalilzad

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2020)

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation condemned yesterday’s attack on Attorney General Office’s employees who were working “to facilitate prisoner releases.”

“This attack, carried out by enemies of peace, took the lives of five civilians. We offer our condolences,” Khalilzad said in a tweet.

Five employees of AGO were assassinated on Monday while they were on their way to Bagram prisoner. The US Peace Envoy insisted that the incident should be thoroughly investigated.

“We call for a full investigation to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” said Khalilzad adding that the attack meant to disrupt the Afghan peace process.

“This attack underscores what we all know: Spoilers (both domestic and foreign) are trying to disrupt and delay,” Khalilzad underscored.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban has also denied its involvement in the attack.

“Their (Taliban) denial of these events cannot absolve the group. There have been many other similar attacks on the country’s judges that were done by the Taliban, and the group should clarify this. Violence will have a negative effect on the peace process,” said the presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

The Taliban said it is also investigating the case, adding that the laterals should be aware of the conspiracies of countless peace enemies.

“The assassination of prosecutors, in addition to contradicting international human rights documents, could damage the peace process in the current context,” said Naeem Nazari, a member of the Independent Human Rights Commission.

Meanwhile, some experts familiar with the Afghan peace process beliefs that targeted and complex assassinations have been increased following advances in the process.

“Until the Intra-Afghan talks begin, the war will be fiery and the people will be sacrificed. At the first meeting of the talks, a permanent ceasefire will be decided,” said Waliullah Shahin, a peace activist.

Khalilzad noted that the Afghan government and the Taliban should not be deterred, and push forward to take the steps necessary to reach intra-Afghan negotiations, “where a comprehensive ceasefire and a political settlement can be negotiated as quickly as possible. This is what the Afghan people want and we stand with them.”

Meanwhile, President Ghani in a statement condemned the attack, calling it a “terrorist attack” and a “crime against humanity and Islamic values.”

“We expect that the coordination of the time and place of the talks will be finalized at the same time as the end of the prisoner exchange process and the reduction of violence,” said Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the government’s Ministry of Peace.

Earlier, a UN report showed that some senior Taliban members opposed to the peace process, in collusion with other groups, had formed a group to promote peace under the name of the Islamic State Party.