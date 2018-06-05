Attack Against Afghan Religious Leaders ‘Unacceptable’: UN

(Last Updated On: June 05, 2018 1:59 pm)

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday condemned the attack against Afghan religious leaders who were peacefully gathered in Kabul to issue fatwa against ongoing war and suicide bombings in the country.

“The attack against a group of religious leaders peacefully gathered in Kabul to issue a joint declaration that would contribute to a safer and more secure Afghanistan is totally unacceptable,” the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative Tadamichi Yamamoto said in a statement.

“I am outraged by this attack and condemn it. I continue to be outraged at those extremist groups seeking to derail efforts made in the interest of peace.”

The group of scholars gathered yesterday were seeking to make headway and provide appropriate guidance against extremist forces directly targeting civilians, whether at polling centres, religious gatherings or anywhere else civilians may be peacefully assembled.

“There is simply no justification for targeting them or any other civilians, at any time, under any circumstances. Doing so may amount to a war crime, and those who are responsible for enabling such attacks must be brought to justice and held to account,” the statement read.

The statement added that the United Nations continues to stand with all Afghans in solidarity, and remains committed, along with the broader international community, to an Afghan-led peace process that will end the war and enable Afghanistan to allocate more resources to protect all citizens from such “atrocities”.