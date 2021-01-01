Latest News
Attack against Afghan journalist are cowardly: US National Security Council
United States of America National Security Council (USNSC) on Thursday condemned recent targeted attacks on Afghan journalists in Afghanistan and called it attacks disgraceful.
The council also said they stand with Afghan journalists.
“We stand with brave Afghan journalists. Targeted attacks against them are disgraceful and cowardly.” USNSC tweeted.
“All who care about Afghanistan and its people should strongly condemn these senseless acts,” USNSC added.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai the head of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating team says that in the next round of peace talks with the Taliban, saving the lives of journalists is one of their priorities.
“This is our first discussion, and we are really worried because those who raise the voices of the people,” Stanekzai added.
Former TOLOnews presenter Yama Siawash, Radio Azadi reporter Elyas Daee, Enekaas TV’s presenter in Nangarhar Malala Maiwand, and Ariana News presenter Fardin Amini all have been killed in different incidents since November 7.
This comes after on Wednesday ambassadors and diplomats of the United States, Canada and European Union nations met with representatives of the Afghan media to discuss the current safety and security threats the sector faces.
The group of foreign diplomats emphasized the importance of preserving press freedom and protecting media workers.
Among the diplomats present were the Charge d’ Affairs of the US to Kabul, and the ambassadors of Canada, UK, France, Sweden, Denmark, and the European Union to Afghanistan’s ambassador.
The aim of the meeting was to discuss security strategies to help journalists “who are at risk right now.”
Following the meeting, US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson stated in a series of tweets: “In light of the recent targeted attacks in Helmand, Ghazni, Jalalabad and Kabul that have silenced respected voices in the Afghan media, I met today with representatives of Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), NAI, Ariana News, Tolo News, and the Killid Group as well as Kabul’s diplomatic corps.”
Wilson added that the US and partner missions wanted to hear directly from Afghanistan’s “extraordinary press and NGO leaders” about the threats their colleagues are facing.
“But more than this, we wanted to discuss strategies for security and for assisting reporters who are at risk right now,” he noted.
“I have said it before: we must preserve Press Freedom in Afghanistan as one of the most important gains of the past 19 years,” Wilson said.
“Media workers here demonstrate remarkable courage in ensuring transparency and accountability. We hear you and we support you,” the US diplomat pointed out.
The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) said it was extremely concerned about the number of targeted killings of Afghan journalists in recent months.
First day of 2021 starts with assassination of Ghor journalist
Bismillah Adil, a journalist and civil society activist in Ghor, was assassinated on Friday in Feroz Koh city, the center of the province, local officials confirmed.
Adil was head of Radio Sada-e-Ghor, local radio in Ghor, and was killed by unknown armed men in Dara-e-Taimur village on the outskirts of Feroz Koh city, officials added.
The deputy governor of Ghor has confirmed the incident to the media.
Reports indicate that Adil was also attacked twice in the past by gunmen but he survived.
So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes a week after a journalist in Ghazni, Rahmatullah Nikzad, who was head of the journalists’ union in the province, was killed in an attack by armed men outside his home in Ghazni city.
Meanwhile, yesterday Special Forces from the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) have arrested two men in connection with the assassination of Nikzad.
According to the statement, the perpetrators are Taliban militants who were among the 5,000 prisoners freed by government earlier this year under the terms of the US-Taliban agreement.
The militants were identified as Hamidullah and Zikrullah and “were among 5,000 Taliban prisoners that reunited with the Qari Obaid group, who are responsible for targeted killings in Ghazni,” read the statement.
“In the last two months, they (suspects) have assassinated Rahmatullah Nikzad, a judge and two Ghazni revenue department staff members in the province,” the statement read.
President Ghani tasks AOP to process state medal for Rashid Khan
President Ashraf Ghani has tasked relevant organizations to processing state medal for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan for his recent achievement in cricket.
“As requested by ACB Chairman Farhan Yusefzai, the president has tasked administrative office of the President (AOPAFG) to start the process of honoring Rashid Khan with a high state medal for his achievement of being named the ICC T20I Player of the Decade and his services to the country through sports.” ACB tweeted.
This comes after two days Afghanistan cricket board (ACB) Chairman Farhan Yusefzai has requested President Ashraf Ghani to award star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan with a state medal after the latter achieved a historic landmark in his career winning the ICC T20I Player of the Decade award.
Rashid Khan was declared the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Decade yesterday having already been featured in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade a day earlier.
Rashid has an incredible record to date in the format, the ICC stated on its website.
He has amassed 89 wickets in 48 games, at an average of just 12.62. With a strike-rate of 12.3, the No.1-ranked men’s T20I bowler boasts a T20 career-best 5/3 against Ireland in 2017.
Rashid said after the news was announced that he was “speechless” but thanked his fans and said it was a “great moment for all of Afghanistan”.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) at an event on Thursday appreciated cricket star Rashid Khan for his recent achievements, especially his selection as the Men’s T20l Cricketer of the Decade by the International Cricket Council.
Afghan sports officials said the achievement by Rashid Khan is a big pride for the country and that Rashid can be a role model for other youth in Afghanistan.
Foreign fighters among 18 killed in Nangarhar airstrike
At least eighteen Taliban, including foreign fighters, have been killed in airstrikes in the Pachiragam district of eastern Nangarhar province, the governor office said.
“Notorious, foreign commanders were among those killed in the Wali Naw locality.” Provincial governor Ziaul-Haq Amarkhel posted on his Twitter.
They planned to attack security check-posts, but they were killed in an Afghan air force strike before they could launch an attack, their bodies are in the area, Amarkhel added.
The Taliban did not comment yet.
