Attack against Afghan journalist are cowardly: US National Security Council

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2021)

United States of America National Security Council (USNSC) on Thursday condemned recent targeted attacks on Afghan journalists in Afghanistan and called it attacks disgraceful.

The council also said they stand with Afghan journalists.

“We stand with brave Afghan journalists. Targeted attacks against them are disgraceful and cowardly.” USNSC tweeted.

“All who care about Afghanistan and its people should strongly condemn these senseless acts,” USNSC added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai the head of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s negotiating team says that in the next round of peace talks with the Taliban, saving the lives of journalists is one of their priorities.

“This is our first discussion, and we are really worried because those who raise the voices of the people,” Stanekzai added.

Former TOLOnews presenter Yama Siawash, Radio Azadi reporter Elyas Daee, Enekaas TV’s presenter in Nangarhar Malala Maiwand, and Ariana News presenter Fardin Amini all have been killed in different incidents since November 7.

This comes after on Wednesday ambassadors and diplomats of the United States, Canada and European Union nations met with representatives of the Afghan media to discuss the current safety and security threats the sector faces.

The group of foreign diplomats emphasized the importance of preserving press freedom and protecting media workers.

Among the diplomats present were the Charge d’ Affairs of the US to Kabul, and the ambassadors of Canada, UK, France, Sweden, Denmark, and the European Union to Afghanistan’s ambassador.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss security strategies to help journalists “who are at risk right now.”

Following the meeting, US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson stated in a series of tweets: “In light of the recent targeted attacks in Helmand, Ghazni, Jalalabad and Kabul that have silenced respected voices in the Afghan media, I met today with representatives of Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), NAI, Ariana News, Tolo News, and the Killid Group as well as Kabul’s diplomatic corps.”

Wilson added that the US and partner missions wanted to hear directly from Afghanistan’s “extraordinary press and NGO leaders” about the threats their colleagues are facing.

“But more than this, we wanted to discuss strategies for security and for assisting reporters who are at risk right now,” he noted.

“I have said it before: we must preserve Press Freedom in Afghanistan as one of the most important gains of the past 19 years,” Wilson said.

“Media workers here demonstrate remarkable courage in ensuring transparency and accountability. We hear you and we support you,” the US diplomat pointed out.

The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) said it was extremely concerned about the number of targeted killings of Afghan journalists in recent months.