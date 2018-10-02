Atta Noor Warns of Resuming Protests against IEC

(Last Updated On: October 2, 2018)

Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party has warned the election commission (IEC) of resuming protests if it fails to adopt a biometric system on Election Day.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News on Tuesday, Noor said that if the commitments being made towards the election process were not addressed, he will resume staging rally against the IEC across the country.

“Biometric process is a must and the [election] commission has assured us [in this regard], otherwise, we will close its offices,” he said. “We will not withdraw our decision even if I was killed or hundreds of people were killed. We will resume our movements.”

Referring to the upcoming presidential elections, Noor said that they will have a single candidate for the election after consultations with allies, adding that if that not happened he will join the side who is being backed by the United States.

The election commission, however, urging the politicians to put aside “assumptions” ahead of the presidential elections and that help the commission in the parliamentary election process.

“It is premature to talk about the presidential elections. They should let the parliamentary elections to be held in the country and then the political parties should also support us,” said Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, Deputy Spokesman of the IEC.

This comes as 18 days for the upcoming parliamentary elections to be held across the country, followed by presidential elections which are scheduled on April 20, next year.