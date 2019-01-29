Atta Noor Urges President Ghani Not to Victimize Peace for Personal Benefits

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2019)

Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party Atta Mohammad Noor has urged President Ashraf Ghani to avoid victimizing peace for his personal interests.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Atta Mohammad Noor said that the National Unity Government leaders particularly the president should avoid taking emotional actions which are not in favor of the country.

“We shouldn’t allow some people to play with the fate of the people for the sake of their personal and political interests,” Noor said.

He stressed the opportunity being provided for bringing peace in the country should not be victimized for the interest of president and his team.

This comes a day after the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad told local media on Monday in Kabul, that his recent meeting with Taliban in Doha was much better than previous meetings.

“We made progress on vital issues in our discussions and agreed to agreements in principle on a couple of very important issues. There is a lot more work to be done before we can say we have succeeded in our efforts but I believe for the first time I can say that we have made significant progress,” Khalilzad said.

Presidential Palace did not comment in this regard yet.