Latest News
Atta Noor threatens to ‘take action’ against security situation
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
Former Balkh governor Atta Mohammad Noor, said on Thursday he was concerned about the security situation in the country and called on President Ashraf Ghani to rethink his security policy.
He also warned that unless government starts paying attention to insecure parts of the country “they will take action”.
In a comment aimed at Ghani, Noor said: “Do not say that you don’t have patience, because it is difficult to see our people, in front of our eyes, being taken [out], innocent, and slaughtered.”
Speaking at a gathering in Balkh, Noor also indirectly criticized First Vice President Amrullah Saleh over his 6:30am security session and said that “oppressing poor people on the road is not the way to ensure security.”
He also said he would be proud to die in his country rather than live abroad.
He stated however that all Afghans need to support the peace process and that there needs to be national unity and national consensus to bring peace to the country and end the war.
He also said spoilers to the peace process who only want to create problems need to be stopped and that if “terror continues we need to use our second option which is resistance.”
Noor stated that Ghani might not be fully aware that some “circles” within the country are trying to sabotage the peace process.
“If the government does not pay attention to areas lacking security, then we must take action and we don’t care if they call us militia,” he said adding that unless security is enforced, “the outcome will not be good.”
Noor said:” If you can not improve the security situation, then let us do something.”
Noor had been speaking at an event organized to honor the late Rahnaward Zaryab for his literature and language works and stated that Zaryab’s unpublished works would go to print and that he wiould build him a befitting tomb.
Noor’s comments come after a string of targeted attacks against public figures including journalists, civil society members and activists in the past few months.
This last week has seen a marked increase in assassinations, including the attack on Free and Fair Election Foundation (FEFA) CEO Yousuf Rashid on Wednesday, the Pul-e Charkhi doctors on Tuesday and the attack on MP Khan Mohammed Wardak.
Wardak survived the attack but Rashid and the doctors were killed.
Continue Reading
Latest News
Female right’s activist becomes latest victim in string of assassinations
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
Freshta Kohistani, a women’s rights activist, was gunned down in Hesa-e-Kuhistan district in Kapisa province on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Interior confirmed.
The incident happened at about 5pm local time. According to the MoI, Kohistani’s brother was wounded in the attack.
Khositani was reportedly a close ally of Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
Within minutes of the targeted killing, Afghans took to social media in anger.
One Facebook user stated: “And now Freshta Kohistani, another civil activist who was assassinated in Kapisa. The Taliban are apparently more active than the people of the 6:30 session.” This was in reference to First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s daily 6.30am security meetings.
Another Facebook user said: “Who is responsible? In the safest area of Hesa-e-Kuhistan district; the security forces should be removed from the country.”
This is the latest in a string of assassinations of a public figure.
On Wednesday, Yousuf Rashid, the CEO of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA), was gunned down outside his home in Kabul in what has become a clear increase in targeted assassinations, either through the use of magnetic IEDs against vehicles or by shooting.
This has emerged over the past few months and public figures, including civil society members, media workers and government officials appear to be the targets.
Latest News
Sarwar Danish says enemy playing a psychological war game
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh said on Thursday Afghanistan’s enemy was playing a psychological war game by trying to create fear, panic, despair and division as it stepped up high-profile targeted assassinations around the country.
Speaking at the First Human Rights Defenders National Conference in Kabul he also said Afghanistan’s political system and Constitution were not in contradication of the principles, values, beliefs and rules of Islam.
Referring to recent assassinations and attempted assassinations, Danesh said under the current circumstances “we need to tighten our ranks in every way and not give in to the enemy’s psychological warfare.”
Danish said the aim of recent attacks was to destabilize the entire system, the values of the past 20 years, to create fear, panic, despair, division, distance between government and the people, to gain points at the negotiating table or to stop the peace process.
Speaking at the same conference, Aziz Rafiee, head of Afghan Civil Society Forum and chairman of the Human Rights Defenders Committee, said that human rights defenders face many threats and that the committee has so far this year registered 54 cases in this regard.
He said the Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, chaired by Professor Sarwar Danesh, is expected to improve the working and living conditions of human rights defenders, adding that the committee reaffirms its commitment and co-operation to the commission.
Shahzad Akbar, head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) also addressed the conference and raised the issue of threats made against human rights defenders.
Akbar said that a mechanism should be set up to protect and secure human rights defenders, and that the role of government and international institutions was crucial in this regard.
Sima Samar, former minister of the State Ministry for Human Rights Affairs, told the conference that ensuring the security and safety of human rights defenders is the responsibility of government, but that in this instance everyone’s cooperation is necessary.
A UNAMA Representative also addressed the conference and stated that recent insurgent attacks show how much human rights defenders in the country have to deal with and how much they are threatened.
He said the United Nations supports human rights defenders in Afghanistan and welcomes the establishment of a Joint Commission for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, chaired by the Second Vice President, and will work closely with the Commission.
The EU representative also said that the European Union is committed to supporting human rights defenders and to the establishment of the joint commission on human rights defenders
He called for a thorough investigation into the recent security incidents, and said that the investigations are expected to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
Deputy Minister of Justice Zakia Adeli also addressed conference delegates and said the ministry is working on regulations to protect human rights defenders and that once this has been finalized it is hoped this will pave the way for better protection of human rights defenders.
The first National Conference of Human Rights Defenders was organized by the Human Rights Defenders Committee in cooperation with human rights defenders from across the country as well as with the help of national and international human rights organizations.
Latest News
Saleh promotes a dignified and unified peace
(Last Updated On: December 24, 2020)
Speaking at an event in Kabul on Thursday, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Afghanistan wants “a peace that is acceptable to all sides and all people”.
He said the Taliban has problems with Afghanistan’s flag, its sovereignty, constitution, resources and “everything else.”
“Death, to be hanged, is far more honorable than an agreement where I take the right to vote away from my people and give it to a certain circle, in the name of a peace deal. No never!” Saleh said.
“Peace without dignity is not acceptable and has not been accepted by any nation,” Saleh said adding that “peace does not mean that one side is receiving a slap,”
“We want peace for all of Afghanistan, not only for one ethnic group,” Saleh said.
“We will not ignore the sovereignty of the people in the peace process,” he added.
He also said Afghanistan cannot achieve peace “with fragmented identities. Peace must be national.”
According to him, 40 years of war has badly damaged Afghanistan’s confidence.
“If we give up our values, there will be peace tomorrow. But leadership should be determined by the nation, not the Quetta Shura or other councils. Leadership must be determined by the individuals of the nation,” Saleh stated
He also pointed out a sovereign Afghanistan belongs to the people of the country, that no one “has the right to trample on this” and that this is stated clearly in the Constitution.
He added that this “is our line in negotiations with the Taliban.”
Earlier in the day, Saleh posted on Twitter that during his recent visit to Pakistan, the Taliban’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar “did three things in Karachi”.
“He visited the wounded Talib terrorists at a government hospital who are there without any visa[s], went to a training facility to inspire the terror cadets & thanked the government of Pakistan for generous support to the Talibs to this point.”
Latest News43 mins ago
Female right’s activist becomes latest victim in string of assassinations
Latest News2 hours ago
Sarwar Danish says enemy playing a psychological war game
Latest News4 hours ago
Saleh promotes a dignified and unified peace
Latest News7 hours ago
Atta Noor threatens to ‘take action’ against security situation
Latest News8 hours ago
Middlesex signs Mujeeb Ur Rahman for next year’s T20 Blast
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
Latest News4 weeks ago
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
Latest News4 weeks ago
Tehran blames Israel for the killing of Iranian scientist
Featured4 weeks ago
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
Featured4 weeks ago
Khamenei promises retaliation for killing of Iranian scientist
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show part 1: Tension between Iran and US
Pas az khabar6 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Pentagon lost track of sensitive equipment provided to Afghan forces: SIGAR
Sola6 days ago
Sola: Pakistan PM meets Mullah Baradar
Tahawol6 days ago
Tahawol: UN calls on parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence
Pas az khabar2 weeks ago
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Member of Parliament targeted in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Two wounded in Kabul IED explosion
-
Featured4 days ago
Interior Ministry confirms 8 killed in Kabul explosion
-
Latest News2 days ago
Humvee explosion causes massive damage in Faryab
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani allocates land in Kabul for new cricket stadium
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban using child soldiers on the battlefield: Paktia governor
-
Latest News4 days ago
Five customs officials arrested in Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad calls on ‘all sides’ to reduce violence