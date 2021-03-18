Latest News
Atta Noor elected chair of Jamiat splinter group
Delegates attending a congress of the Jamiat-e-Islami faction led by Atta Mohammad Noor on Thursday elected Noor as their party chairman.
Noor secured the majority of votes, with 65 out of 75; while Hafiz Mansour secured seven and three votes went to Qadrieh Yazdanparast.
The election came after at least three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting earlier in the day. The incident happened after delegates had gathered for the meeting at a hotel close to the airport in Kabul city.
Noor only arrived after the incident but said later the attack had been the work of his political opponents and was worse than a terrorist attack.
The shooting started at 10:20 am as delegates were gathering and carried on until about 1 pm until Special Forces arrived and brought the situation under control.
Reports indicate at least six gunmen were involved in the shooting.
“Several gunmen wanted to disrupt the event,” one delegate told ArianaNews.
“Our opponents wanted to prevent the congress from taking place,” another delegate said.
Once the situation was brought under control, key figures including Noor, Mohammad Ismail Khan, and Younis Qanuni arrived at the venue.
“It was a cowardly and terrorist attack,” said Noor.
“In the current situation, Jamiat party unity is very important,” said another key member, Enayatullah Shadab.
Witnesses to the incident added that the shooting was carried out by individuals who opposed the holding of a Jamiat congress led by Noor.
“Today, a splinter group of the Jamiat under the name of Congress held a conference that has no affiliation with the Islamic Jamiat of Afghanistan and has no legal validity,” said Abdul Fattah Ahmadzai, a spokesman of Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan.
Disputes within the party have escalated over the past eight months between Salahuddin Rabbani and Noor, reportedly over the holding of the Jamiat Party congress.
Troika calls on Taliban to cancel Spring offensive after Moscow summit
Russia, China, the US and Pakistan, also known as the Troika, on Thursday called on the Taliban to not pursue a Spring offensive and said they do not support the restoration of an Islamic Emirate.
Following a day of discussions in Moscow on accelerating the peace process in Afghanistan, the Troika stated they had agreed on a number of points.
In a joint statement issued by the four countries, they stated they acknowledge the widespread and sincere demand of the Afghan people for a lasting and just peace and an end to the war and “confirm that a sustainable peace can only be achieved through a negotiated political settlement.”
“We call on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to reduce the level of violence in the country and on the Taliban not to pursue a Spring offensive, so as to avoid further casualties and to create an environment conducive to reaching a negotiated political settlement.
Citing the UN Security Council resolution 2513 (2020), the Troika said they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate and called on the Afghan government and the High Council for National Reconciliation to engage openly with their Taliban counterparts regarding a negotiated settlement.
“We urge participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations to engage immediately in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict, including the foundations of the future peaceful and stable Afghan State, the content of a political roadmap leading to an inclusive government, and the modalities of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”
“At this pivotal moment, our four states call on the parties to negotiate and conclude a peace agreement that will bring an end to over four decades of war in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
They also said they strongly advocate a durable and just political resolution with will result in an independent, sovereign, unified and peaceful Afghanistan “free of terrorism and an illicit drug industry”.
They also called on both the Afghan government and the Taliban to ensure no terrorist groups nor individuals use Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country.
The Troika also stated: “We reaffirm that any peace agreement must include protections for the rights of all Afghans, including women, men, children, victims of war and minorities.”
All concerned countries were also encouraged to support the Afghan people and to contribute to a lasting peace.
“We reaffirm our commitment to mobilize international political and economic support for a post political settlement in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The Troika also acknowledged Qatar for its support of the peace process and said they were in support of the continuation of discussions between the negotiating teams in Doha.
In conclusion, they stated they welcome all international efforts that are underway to facilitate and support a negotiated settlement as soon as possible.
“We note that the UN Secretary General Gutteres’ appointment of Mr. Jean Arnault as his personal envoy on Afghanistan and regional issues. We welcome the UN playing a positive and constructive role in the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.”
Thursday’s event was attended by representatives of the Afghan government, the Taliban, prominent Afghan political figures and Qatar and Turkey representatives, who were guests of honor.
The US Special Representative for National Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also attended the meeting, which is the first of two such summits planned.
The next landmark meeting will be held in Turkey next month – which is in line with Washington’s push for a political settlement as soon as possible.
Ghani adamant about not compromising on Constitution
Addressing an event to mark National Journalists Day, President Ashraf Ghani referred to the peace process and said he will never compromise Afghanistan’s Constitution or the nation’s sovereignty.
President Ghani says there is no space to compromise on the rights of Afghan women in the peace process, adding that all Afghans need to come together to forge a consensus in defense of democracy.
Ghani says that the Afghan people want freedom of speech, and that attacks on Afghan journalists are attacks on the future of Afghanistan.
Key values must be defended. Anyone who divides society and destroys the republican system has destroyed freedom of expression, he said.
Afghan women’s rights are fundamental to me and Afghan women’s rights should be preserved, he said.
An attack on freedom of expression is an attack on the future of Afghanistan.
Ghani asked whether people thought it possible to hold elections without freedom of expression and also stated “We do not accept any deviation from the Constitution”.
Ghani told all government employees that “if we see violence against journalists in the provinces, I will immediately dismiss you.”
On news of an Afghan military chopper having been shot down earlier Thursday, Ghani said he was “angry” about the incident, that happened in Behsud district in Maidan Wardak province. “Over 80 suspects” have been arrested, he said.
Lavrov opens Moscow Summit, says Afghan conflict is fueling extremism
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov officially opened Thursday’s landmark peace summit in Moscow which has brought together representatives of the Afghan Republic and the Taliban, along with other key stakeholders, in a concerted push by the foreign community to accelerate the peace process.
Addressing the opening of the meeting Lavrov said insecurity in Afghanistan is fueling the rise of extremist groups, including ISIS.
He said this will threaten the region and increase terrorism and in turn called on the United States and the Taliban to stick to commitments sealed in the Doha Agreement signed in February last year.
Lavrov said the Doha process has not yielded positive results for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan but that Russia expects progress at the Moscow meeting. “At the same time, we are seeing the situation (conflict) get worse,” he said.
Lavrov said Russia is particularly concerned about the fact that conflict traditionally intensifies in spring and summer in Afghanistan. “We see that both sides of the war are endangering the civilian population.”
Also attending the meeting is US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who said earlier Thursday that the Doha talks have for now been pushed to one side.
Delegates from Pakistan, China, Iran, Turkey and Qatar are also in attendance, while Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation is leading the Afghan Republic’s 12-member team.
This team includes only one woman, Habiba Sarabi.
In a tweet Thursday afternoon, one of the Republic’s delegates Nader Nadery stated he hoped an “equal number of women on tables should become the norm.”
While Afghanistan has one woman present, the Taliban was devoid of any female representation.
The Moscow meeting is one of two that have been scheduled over the next few weeks – the other planned for Turkey next month and comes amid a new push by the US to get the two warring sides to find a political solution to the 20-year old war.
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap ‘many’ students
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Tahawol: President Ghani emphatic about handing power over after elections
Sola: Afghan delegation’s trip to Moscow discussed
Tahawol: Istanbul peace summit discussed
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad meets Afghan leaders
Zerbena: Pashdan Dam attack discussed
