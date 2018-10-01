Atta Noor Claims Can Seize ARG in Three Days

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2018)

Atta Mohammad Noor, Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party has claimed that if “foreigners” allow him he can seize the Presidential Palace (ARG) in three days.

Noor has been among the powerful political figures in north and has been among the critics of the national unity government. He remained as governor of northern Balkh province for 15 years before being ousted by President Ghani months ago.

In an exclusive interview with Ariana News which will be broadcasted on Tuesday night, Noor claims that he can topple the government in three days if the international community led by the United States does not intervene.

Noor stressed that he left Balkh governance after reaching an agreement with the government and mediation of “friendly” countries led by the United States.

Regarding the upcoming elections, Noor said that the government has pledged to resolve certain issues which he believes if not being implemented he will stand for it until his death.

The President’s Office did not comment in this regard yet.