Latest News
Atta Noor changes tack, mulls interim government
Former Balkh governor and politician Atta Mohammad Noor said he has recently started considering the option of an interim government which he said could help resolve the current crisis.
He said he only recently started thinking about this as an option and only after President Ashraf Ghani’s move to summarily dismiss the health minister Jawad Ahmad Osmani.
Noor says he now thinks an interim government could be an option to consider.
Speaking at a gathering in Balkh province Noor said if there is indeed a plan in place for an interim government people should not oppose it.
“Now we need to recommend such a plan (interim government), or if such a plan exists, then we should not oppose it but further develop it for the sake of national unity, social justice and political justice,” said Noor.
Noor said this after accusing Ghani of not fulfilling his promises.
“From the umbrella of tyranny, the dictatorship of those who are not bound by any principle nor word, indeed, or in commitment and we must give a heavy answer,” Noor said.
Noor’s reaction comes after Osmani was sacked from his post as public health minister by Ghani last week.
At the time Noor called it a “hasty and insulting” decision and warned of possible consequences.
Osmani said after his dismissal he was asked by Ghani to step down but he refused to do so.
On Wednesday Noor said: “There are many ways to threaten and fight, as soon as the president loses a political ally, it is a threat in itself, a very big response.
“A heavy response does not mean going to war, we are neither terrorists nor anti-regime, but we are against the President’s extralegal methods,” Noor added.
Questions were raised last week over the legitimacy of President Ashraf Ghani’s move to fire public health minister Ahmad Jawad Osmani but the Presidential Palace (ARG) was quick to state the president has the authority to dismiss senior government officials as he sees fit.
Osmani was fired after a number of public health ministry officials were arrested on charges of corruption.
Latest News
Taliban storm ANA check post in Kunduz
A number of soldiers have been killed and wounded in a Taliban attack on an army check post in Kunduz province.
Kunduz Provincial Council head Mohammad Yusuf Ayoubi said the Taliban carried out a large-scale attack on the check post on Wednesday night in the Charkhab area along the Kunduz highway.
The exact number of soldiers killed or wounded is not yet known, Ayoubi said adding that an unknown number were also captured.
According to him, the highway police chief, who was on his way to support ANA soldiers, was caught in an ambush by the Taliban. Three policemen were reportedly killed and five others wounded in this attack. Kunduz police confirm the Taliban attack but gave no details on casualties.
Kunduz-based army officials also did not respond to calls.
Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Ghani visits Nangarhar province
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday morning visited Nangarhar province for meetings with the provincial Governor, military officers, local residents, writers and cultural figures.
The president was accompanied by his first vice president, national security adviser, a number of cabinet ministers, members of parliament and other officials.
This comes just over a year after Ghani visited Nangarhar where he met with the families of a deadly explosion in a local mosque.
The explosion inside a mosque in Haska Mina district left over 70 people dead.
Latest News
AGO says over 1,800 corruption cases tackled this solar year
Officials from the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) say they have registered and processed more than 1,800 corruption cases in the current solar year.
The AGOl says that among these cases, 278 have been registered with the Judicial and Anti-Corruption Center and 1,122 others were registered with provincial prosecutors’ offices.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Jamshid Rasouly the spokesman for the AGO said out of 278 corruption cases, 63 were related to the defense and security sector.
“During the fiscal year 1399, the Attorney General of the country has addressed 1,803 cases of corruption,” Rasouly said.
Rasouly said that these cases were recorded across the board including among employees from the health, security and defense sectors, municipalities, economy, rural development, social affairs, provincial supervisors, disaster management department, Da Breshna company, Statistics and Information Department, education, legal employees of the Ministry of Justice, customs, Higher education, agriculture and livestock, national council and provincial councils.
“Of the 278 corruption cases that were addressed, 215 were related to the cases of individuals and civil institutions and another 63 were related to individuals in the security and defense sectors.” Rasouly said.
But a number of experts believe that the Attorney General’s Office has not been able to deal independently with corruption cases in recent years.
Rasouly said however that in many instances the investigations are time consuming – especially those involving procurement contracts which involve bribery and embezzlement.
Meanwhile, findings by the Herat Trust Network and Transparency International Afghanistan indicate that unnamed Herat provincial officials have allegedly committed widespread fraud in the procurement process of goods needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
According to a probe by the two organizations, more than two million Afghanis worth of medical equipment has gone missing in Herat province.
A document, seen by Ariana News, shows prices paid for goods was considerably higher than what the actual market value was.
Local officials rejected the claims.
But as stated in the document, 10 items of medical supplies worth 1,881,450 AFN were sent to the Corona Hospital in Shaidaie area. These items were never delivered to the hospital, the document revealed.
The same problem was identified with another 17 medical items, worth 138,960 AFN, which were purchased for Covid Hospital No. 2 in Herat. Again, the documents seen by Ariana News point to these purchases never having reached the actual hospital.
Instead, according to Decree No. 60 of the Herat Governor, 10 x 32-inch TVs and an 85-inch TV with desks, receivers and other accessories, including 10 antennas and 100 meters of cable were ordered.
The document stated: “In addition, 10 computers, including eight desktops and two laptops, a camera, a camera and video lens, and some other items were purchased using the coronavirus budget, at the suggestion of local officials and with the approval of the governor of Herat.”
However, Zmari Hassan, from the provincial public health department, said these items were sent to patient contact centers for doctors/
He also said the purchase orders had not been run through the procurement process as staff had been “very busy”.
In September last year, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) introduced the former governors of Herat and Nuristan and the current governors of Maidan Wardak and Badakhshan provinces to the prosecutor’s office on suspicion of mismanagement of the coronavirus budget.
But Rasouly said at the time: “Many of the embezzlement cases regarding the coronavirus budget which was shared by OIG or the intelligence services, have been finalized and forwarded to court, both in the capital and around the province. Other cases are under investigation and once these have been finalized the cases will be sent to court.”
Nearly a month ago, nine local officials and a member of the Herat Provincial Council were reported to the prosecutor’s office on charges of corruption and misuse of the coronavirus budget.
