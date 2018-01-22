Atta Muhammad Noor Calls For Early Election

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2018 8:16 pm)

The Chief Executive of Jamiat Islami party, Atta Muhammad Noor has called for holding an early election in the country.

“If I would be alive, will not let you to be elected or gain victory in the coming elections”, said Atta Muhammad Noor in an ironic point to the National Unity Government’s President.

Noor has described the security and economic situation of the country terrible and emphasized that the government does not have the capability to solve the current crisis.

He warned to start anti-government moves unless the government accepts the Jamiat’s demands and conditions.

The ousted governor of Balkh noted that the situation deteriorates day by day and the government has no attention to the problems.

“The fraudulent forged leaders of the government pay no attention to the challenges and our demands,” Noor added.

The ex-governor of Balkh also called on the International Community to pay serious attention to Afghanistan situation.

“The UN Security Council delegation just met with some formalities in Kabul. What they know about the reality of Afghanistan?” he said.

This comes as the negotiation is still ongoing between the central government and Jamiat party.