Sport
ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live
Ariana Television has secured the rights to broadcast live the three-match ODI and two-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh that got underway on Wednesday morning.
The first of the three-match ODI series is already underway and fans across the country can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match.
On Wednesday morning, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat.
Winning matches is critical for both teams as Super League points, which serve as part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process, are at stake.
Afghanistan, who have played only a single bilateral ODI series this year – against the Netherlands, with the previous one in January 2021 against Ireland – have their task cut out.
But they have a reputation in Bangladesh – especially after their breakthrough win against the home side in the 2014 Asia Cup – where they are regarded as dangerous opponents.
Afghanistan’s last three-match ODI series in Bangladesh was in late 2016 but they lost 2-1 to the home team. In this series, however, Afghanistan will be looking to turn that around and leave as winners.
Bangladesh on the other hand lost just one bilateral series at home in eight years.
While Bangladesh has brought in all their senior players including Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Ebadot Hossain and Nasum Ahmed, Afghanistan has also called up key players including Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Zadran are also there to marshal the middle-order, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to give them fast starts.
This tournament includes three-match ODIs and two-match T20I series, starting from Wednesday and running through until March 5.
While all three ODIs will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, the T20I series will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Ariana Television has meanwhile secured the rights to broadcast the series live. The live broadcast schedule is listed as below:
- Wednesday, February 23, 1st ODI: broadcast starts at 9.30 am Kabul time
- Friday, February 25, 2nd ODI: broadcast starts at 9.30 am Kabul time
- Monday, February 28, 3rd ODI: broadcast starts at 9.30 am Kabul time
- Thursday, March 3, 1st T20i: broadcast starts at 1.30 pm Kabul time
- Saturday, March 5, 2nd T20i: broadcast starts at 1.30 pm Kabul time
Sport
Afghanistan runner-up in Central Asia Futsal tournament
Afghanistan secured second place in the U-19 Central Asia Futsal tournament in Bishkek city this weekend.
Afghanistan’s U-19 Futsal team showed their strength in three matches against Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
They recorded only one defeat against Iran, ending with 9 points to become the runner up.
Afghanistan beat Uzbekistan in their last match with a huge score of 8 to 1 and in the next match, Iran beat hosts Kyrgyzstan.
Omed Ghanbari, the star of the Afghanistan national futsal team, was chosen as player of the tournament.
Ghanbari played an effective role in securing second place for the team after scoring six goals in total.
Sport
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
The 2022 Winter Olympics will come to an end Sunday, capping off more than two weeks of history-making performances from top athletes around the world.
The ceremony will be held at Beijing’s National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 4pm.
Athletes from all participating countries will parade through the stadium and both China and Italy will put on showcase performances.
The Olympic flag will be lowered and handed over to Italy, who will host the next Winter Games in 2026 in the cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo. The mayors of the two cities will receive the flag.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the closing ceremony, which will celebrate the achievements, and accomplishments, of all athletes involved.
Although some events have already wrapped up, medals still need to be awarded in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, bobsledding, figure skating, curling, freestyle skiing, hockey and speed skating.
Typically, friends, families, athletes, and fans fill the stands of the closing ceremony, however, like at the 2020 Summer Games, COVID-19 has changed that. Only a few fans will be at the closing ceremony, but about 2,900 athletes from over 90 countries will attend.
Sport
ACB name Stuart Law as Afghan national team’s head coach
Former Australian middle-order batter Stuart Grant Law has been named as the interim head coach of Afghanistan’s national men’s cricket team for the Bangladesh Series.
Law is already in Bangladesh and will step into the role of interim head coach ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series.
Stuart Law has played a solitary test for Australia in 1995 scoring an unbeaten half-century. He has also represented Australia in 54 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 1994-1999 including the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996, having one hundred and 7 half-centuries to his name.
Law also captained Queensland to five Sheffield Shield titles and two one-day trophies, making him the most successful captain in Australian domestic cricket; he is also considered as Queensland’s all-time leading run-scorer in first-class cricket.
After his tenure as a cricketer, Law took to coaching roles at different levels, the biggest of them being the batting consultant for the Australian team. After the 2011 World Cup, Law briefly acted as Sri Lanka’s interim coach before being appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh in 2011-2012.
He led Bangladesh to their first Asia Cup final but stood down nine months into the job. He took over as coach of Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat in 2013. He then served as technical advisor to the Bangladesh Under-19 side at the 2016 U-19 World Cup, before taking charge as the head coach of the West Indies Cricket Team on a two-year contract.
ACB has meanwhile launched the recruitment process to hire a new head coach.
Afghanistan National Team is currently in training in Bangladesh ahead of the start of the ODI series against the home side.
The first of the three ODIs is scheduled to be played on February 23, with the 2nd and 3rd ODI to be played on 25th and 28th February. The two T20Is are scheduled for 3rd and 5th March respectively.
Zerbena: Increase in domestic revenue discussed
Tahawol: Iran calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
More than 90% of Badghis farmers affected by drought
Saar: Removal of Ashraf Ghani’s name from UN list of world leaders discussed
Biden puts sanctions on Russian banks and elites over Ukraine invasion
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Zerbena: Increase in domestic revenue discussed
Tahawol: Iran calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Saar: Removal of Ashraf Ghani’s name from UN list of world leaders discussed
Zerbena: Kabul Silo operations discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over collapse of economy discussed
Trending
-
Health5 days ago
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
-
Kandahar4 days ago
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
-
Business4 days ago
World Bank proposal would shift $600 million from Afghan trust
-
Business4 days ago
Consignment of aid from India arrives in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian FM, UN chief call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, could come within days
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine
-
World3 days ago
Iran top diplomat says U.S. must show goodwill gesture for direct talks