ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live

(Last Updated On: February 23, 2022)

Ariana Television has secured the rights to broadcast live the three-match ODI and two-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh that got underway on Wednesday morning.

The first of the three-match ODI series is already underway and fans across the country can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match.

On Wednesday morning, Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat.

Winning matches is critical for both teams as Super League points, which serve as part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process, are at stake.

Afghanistan, who have played only a single bilateral ODI series this year – against the Netherlands, with the previous one in January 2021 against Ireland – have their task cut out.

But they have a reputation in Bangladesh – especially after their breakthrough win against the home side in the 2014 Asia Cup – where they are regarded as dangerous opponents.

Afghanistan’s last three-match ODI series in Bangladesh was in late 2016 but they lost 2-1 to the home team. In this series, however, Afghanistan will be looking to turn that around and leave as winners.

Bangladesh on the other hand lost just one bilateral series at home in eight years.

While Bangladesh has brought in all their senior players including Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Ebadot Hossain and Nasum Ahmed, Afghanistan has also called up key players including Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Zadran are also there to marshal the middle-order, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to give them fast starts.

This tournament includes three-match ODIs and two-match T20I series, starting from Wednesday and running through until March 5.

While all three ODIs will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, the T20I series will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Ariana Television has meanwhile secured the rights to broadcast the series live. The live broadcast schedule is listed as below: