Sport
ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA Futsal World Cup
Ariana Television Network has secured the rights to broadcast FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021, which starts on Sunday in Lithuania.
Twenty four national teams will take part in the tournament and the opening match, between hosts Lithuania and Venezuela will be held at the Kaunas Arena in Kaunas city.
The final is set to be played at Kaunas Arena on October 3.
Defending champions Argentina will begin their campaign against USA in Vilnius on Tuesday, while record five-time champions Brazil kick off their bid to win a first crown since 2012 against Vietnam in Klaipėda on Monday.
From the other European teams, two-time champions Spain will attempt to bring back the title to Europe for the first time since 2004. They will play their first match in Klaipėda against Paraguay.
Portugal will make their debut against Thailand and the Football Union of Russia will play Egypt in their first match.
Afghanistan’s neighbors Iran and Uzbekistan both secured spots in this year’s tournament.
Iran will face Serbia on Tuesday in their Group F match, while Uzbekistan will face Guatemala in their Group B match on Sunday evening.
Speaking to reporters this week, Uzbekistan’s Dilshod Rakhmatov said their match against Guatemala will be a challenge.
“We have never played against Guatemala and we are unfamiliar with them. As for the other two sides, we have had experiences with Russia and we know their game. Egypt are no strangers for us as we met them in a recent international championship in Thailand (winning 4-0).”
For FIFA match schedule and groups CLICK HERE
Sport
Brazil squad leaves stadium after match with Argentina suspended
Brazil’s national soccer team left the Corinthians arenas Sunday night after the World Cup qualifier match with Argentina was suspended by Brazilian health officials.
On Sunday, officials from Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa walked on to the pitch at the Corinthians arena and stopped the game around five minutes after kickoff, Reuters reported.
They objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke COVID-19 quarantine rules.
The players were surprised at the encroachment and the Argentines quickly left the field, although the two coaches, along with Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian players, gathered at the side of the pitch a few moments later to discuss the stoppage.
The incident occurred just hours after Anvisa had said four Argentine players must isolate and could not play in the match.
The three who started the game, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Martinez, were among four Argentine players who play in England’s Premier League.
Brazilian Football Confederation president said he was “indignant” with the scenes that reverberated around the football world, Reuters reported.
Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.
Anvisa were tipped off the four did not state that information on their immigration forms and on Sunday morning they confirmed the details given were “false”.
Nevertheless, the three, along with Emiliano Buendia, were allowed to travel to the Corinthians arena.
Buendia and Martinez play for Aston Villa and Lo Celso and Romero are with Tottenham Hotspur.
The confusion comes amid continuing anger in South America at rules which have robbed several teams of key players for this month’s three World Cup qualifiers.
Brazil were without nine key men for Argentina game, and other South American sides have also lost players due to a decision by some European clubs not to let their players travel to the continent.
Brazil currently lead the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina. The top four qualify automatically for Qatar.
Sport
Afghans fill stadium to watch cricket match
Thousands of cricket fans filled a stadium on Friday to watch the first cricket match be played in Kabul since the Taliban took control of the capital city on August 15.
Fans clapped and cheered as they enjoyed the game, with many saying that the match was a show of national solidarity, Reuters reported.
Some of the players participating in the game on Friday are expected to take part in the Twenty20 World Cup in UAE and Oman from October 17.
Sport
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi gets her chance in taekwondo
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi got her chance to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.
Khudadadi, one of two Afghans participating in the Paralympics, lost her first-round match in taekwondo in the 44-49-kilogram weight class to Ziyodakhon Isakova of Uzbekistan 17-12, AP reported.
She also dropped a losers’ bracket match against Viktoriia Marchuk of Ukraine 48-34.
Teammate Hossain Rasouli competed on Tuesday in the long jump, where he finished last. Rasouli is a sprinter, but he arrived several days too late to run in the 100-meter race.
The Afghan athletes arrived in Tokyo days after the Paralympics opened.
Neither Khudadadi nor Rasouli have spoken in public since arriving, and officials have allowed them to skip interviews with reporters.
Taliban announces new caretaker government
UN says basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing
Turkey working with Qatar, US on running of Kabul airport
Sola: Taliban preparations for new government
Tahawool: Taliban’s final preparations for announcing new government
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Over 300 killed in magnitude 7.2 quake in Haiti
‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag campaign gathers momentum as Afghans speak out
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Sola: Taliban preparations for new government
Tahawool: Taliban’s final preparations for announcing new government
Zerbena: US Freezes Afghan Assets
Tahawool: ISI chief visit to Kabul discussed
Morning News Show: Women’s protest in Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources
-
Business4 days ago
U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets: Reuters
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghans fill stadium to watch cricket match
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN to convene Afghanistan aid conference
-
Business4 days ago
Western Union, MoneyGram resume services to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan women protest to defend their rights in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
New Zealand’s PM promises tougher terror laws after mall attack
-
World2 days ago
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing